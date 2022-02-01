Punjab: In a first, third gender candidate files nomination

A third gender candidate on Monday filed their nomination papers from Mohali Assembly constituency for the upcoming Assembly polls, thereby becoming the first candidate to contest elections from the community.

Maniksha (26), a graduate from Panjab University (PU), was among 14 candidates in the district who filed their nomination papers on Monday on behalf of the Samaaj Adhikar Kaylan Party.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Maniksha said that their party has an agenda to end corruption and to make Mohali green and clean, and they shall go to the people to seek votes while highlighting these two issues.

“My team and I had started going to meet people. We have been getting lots of love from the people. People talk about their problems to us, I have been in public life and connected to the people for a long time now. I hope that people listen and vote for us,” Maniksha said.

Speaking further, Maniksha added that the people must also look at the educational qualifications of the candidates who they might vote for, as the future of their children depended on the leaders they chose.

Maniksha said, “It is a matter of concern that the people with very low educational qualifications are in the electoral foray. This trend should stop.”

In the affidavit Maniksha declared their movable assets as worth Rs. 15 lakh. Maniksha has also stated in her affidavit that she is facing a criminal case which was registered on the charges of criminal intimidation and the Arms Act, but charges in the case had not been filed yet.