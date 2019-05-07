Punjab and Haryana HC to EC: Decide complaint against Shiromani Akali Dal in 3 days

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Monday directed the Election Commission of India to take a decision within three days on the complaint filed by national vice president of Socialist Party (India), Balwant Singh Khera, seeking de-recognition of the Shiromani Akali Dal for violation of Model Code of Conduct.

Khera in his complaint has said the Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on April 3 said that his party of representative of the Panth and “would abide by the diktat of the Akal Takht on seeking support from Dera Sacha Sauda followers in the Lok Sabha elections”.

Khera has also said Badal violated the model code by asking people not to vote for Congress as it had always “acted against the Panth”. Explaining the meaning of Panth and Akal Takht, Khera said that Panth stands for ‘Sikh religion’ and Akal Takht is the chief centre of the religious authority of Sikhism.