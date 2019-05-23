Punjab, Haryana, Delhi election results 2019 LIVE Updates: Will BJP’s fortunes go north or can Congress script a comeback

Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, J&K, HP, Uttarakhand Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Counting for votes has begun for 542 of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies that will determine who will form the next government. The results will reveal if the BJP-led NDA will be able to repeat its impressive performance in the North Indian states of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA had won 29 of the total 42 seats across these seven states riding on the “Modi wave”.

With most exit polls giving the NDA a thumping victory in north Indian states, pollsters have predicted a larger share of Lok Sabha seats for the Grand Old Party in Punjab, which is the only state among the other five to have a Congress government. According to India Today-Axis My India exit poll, Congress is tipped to get 8-9 seats, the BJP-SAD alliance 3-5 seats and AAP 0-1 seats.

The BJP had swept all the seats in Delhi and Uttarakhand in the 2014 elections, while in J&K, which has been under President’s rule since December last year, it had won three seats riding on its strong presence in the Jammu region. The promise to revoke the special status of J&K and Article 35 A has been the cornerstone of BJP’s campaign this year.