Punjab, Haryana, Delhi election results 2019 LIVE Updates: Will BJP’s fortunes go north or can Congress script a comeback

Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, J&K, HP, Uttarakhand Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Counting for votes has begun for 542 of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies that will determine who will form the next government. The results will reveal if the BJP-led NDA will be able to repeat its impressive performance in the North Indian states of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA had won 29 of the total 42 seats across these seven states riding on the “Modi wave”.
With most exit polls giving the NDA a thumping victory in north Indian states, pollsters have predicted a larger share of Lok Sabha seats for the Grand Old Party in Punjab, which is the only state among the other five to have a Congress government. According to India Today-Axis My India exit poll, Congress is tipped to get 8-9 seats, the BJP-SAD alliance 3-5 seats and AAP 0-1 seats.
The BJP had swept all the seats in Delhi and Uttarakhand in the 2014 elections, while in J&K, which has been under President’s rule since December last year, it had won three seats riding on its strong presence in the Jammu region. The promise to revoke the special status of J&K and Article 35 A has been the cornerstone of BJP’s campaign this year.
Counting of votes for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections began Thursday morning across the country. A triangular contest in Delhi between Congress, BJP, and the Aam Aadmi Party was fought. But with the exit polls predicting a clear majority for the BJP in all the seven seats in the national capital, Congress and the AAP are maintaining caution.
Counting for votes for the Lok Sabha elections has begun. We should expect the first trends by about 11 am. Stay tuned!
Thirty-nine companies of central forces have been deployed for the security of EVMs at 21 locations across Punjab ahead of counting of votes in the Lok Sabha elections. Polling to all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and the lone constituency of Chandigarh was held on May 19.
Lok Sabha elections: Ahead of counting, Delhi BJP jubilant
Eleven kg motichoor laddoos, 16.5 kg cream, 16.5 kg sugar, 22 kg flour and a team of 12 cooks — a night before the Lok Sabha results are declared, Bengali Pastry Shop was busy preparing 10 ‘laddoo cakes’, ordered by the Delhi BJP. The party’s Delhi unit will put up LED screens at their 14 Pant Marg office for workers to watch the results unfold. Read full story here
Delhi Lok Sabha elections: Congress' Ajay Maken confident of victory, says Rahul Gandhi will be PM
Congress' North Delhi candidate Ajay Maken, who is contesting against BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi and AAP's Brijesh Goyal said he is confident that results will be in the party's favour.
"We're expecting that Congress will win and form government. Rahul Gandhi will be the PM. The fight in Delhi is between BJP and Congress," ANI quoted him as saying.
Lok Sabha election results: Who will Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, J&K, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand vote for
Good morning! Welcome to the election results LIVE blog where we will get you real-time updates on who will form the next government. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am this morning and we should expect the first trends by about 11 am. Stay tuned!