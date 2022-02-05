Punjab: A month after joining BJP, three-time MLA returns to SAD

More than a month after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Gurtej Singh Ghuriana, a three-time SAD MLA from Balluana constituency in Fazilka district, on Friday returned to his old party during a political rally in Abohar, which was addressed by Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal.

Sources said that Ghuriana had hoped for a ticket from the BJP from Balluana when he hopped over to the BJP last year. The saffron party, however, fielded a woman candidate from the seat, Vandana Sangwal, which may have prompted Ghuriana to return to the Akali fold.

Warm welcome to former Balluana MLA S. Gurtej Singh Ghuriana on his homecoming to @Akali_Dal_. With the exuberant response we are getting across the state, I can say with conviction that the SAD-BSP alliance is all set to form the next govt. pic.twitter.com/PpSJ44NDk2 — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) February 4, 2022

Ghuriana has been elected on a SAD ticket from the Balluana seat in 1997, 2007 and 2012. In 2002, he had lost to Congress’ Parkash Singh Bhatti. Ghuriana has also served as the Chief Parliamentary Secretary twice in the SAD-BJP government.

As per records, Bhatti had joined the SAD later and was given the ticket from Balluana in 2017. Notably, in December 2016, Ghuriana had announced that he will contest the 2017 Assembly polls as an Independent. In January 2017, however, he had joined the Congress months ahead of the Punjab polls. In March 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, he had rejoined SAD, before quitting in December last year. Bhatti, who is still with the SAD, will contest from the Bathinda rural seat now on a SAD ticket.

Sukhbir demands dismissal of Channi

Turning up on the heat on the Punjab CM during the Abohar rally, SAD president Sukhbir Badal on Friday demanded the immediate dismissal of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for being involved with the sand mafia. Badal said the CM’s nephew had purportedly admitted that the Rs 10 crore recovered from him was part of payment received by him from the sand mafia as well as a bribe for postings and transfers. He said a CM who took money for posting and transfers did not have any right to remain in office. “He is likely to be arrested post the elections,” he claimed.

The SAD president was in Abohar to campaign in favour of party candidate Dr Mohinder Kumar Rinwa, and for Akali nominees Pirthi Ram Meghwal from Balluana and Hansraj Josan from Fazilka.

Addressing the gathering at Abohar, Badal said the Jakhar family had kept Abohar undeveloped in the last thirty years. He said development works initiated by the previous SAD government, including a sewerage project, had been stalled. “Roads are in shambles and even RO plants, which were installed at various places, have been closed down,” Badal said.

Badal claimed this was not all. “Sunil Jakhar also indulged in political vendetta after losing the last Assembly elections from this constituency.”

The SAD president assured that all such cases would be probed by a commission and that no one, including officers who had registered false cases against innocent people, would be spared.