Punjab: First-timers says aware of current situation, list jobs as top priority

Kanchan Bala and Anirudh, siblings and first time voters, rated rising unemployment in the country as their primary concern after casting their votes.

Advertising

Kanchan is a third year Law student, while Anirudh is studying in BCA first year. “We are aware about the ongoing situation in the country and what our country requires,” said Kanchan.

She added: “We should go by our opinion instead depending on our parents casting our vote but certainly we can discuss several issues with them to gain from their experiences to make our independent opinion more firm.”

“For us employment generation for the youth is the biggest issue. What is the use of putting so many years in the schools and colleges if we cannot use that for employ ourselves,” said Anirudh.

Advertising

Ashutosh Vats, who is pursuing B-Tech in computer science at DAVIET Jalandhar, said: “I voted for generating employment….I also found that several first-time voters did not get their votes made, which is not a good trend.”

Abhimanyu Sharma of village Siprian in Hoshiarpur district also voted for the first time. “I have gone as per the advice of my family which can guide me much better,” he said, adding: “I have voted for employment.”

Several students and first-time voters The Indian Express spoke to also raised the issue of employment, while linking it to the country’s progress.

“If an educated person is forced to sit at home without any employment, he or she would become a huge burden on the society. Every government should take employment generation as a most serious issue,” added Amur, a Law student.