Punjab: Ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda campaigns for Cong candidate

Former Haryana Chief Minister (CM) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday campaigned for Congress’ Derabassi candidate, Deepinder Singh Dhillon, during which he appealed to the people to vote for a party that delivers stable governance.

“The so-called benevolent parties of Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal, and BJP, have never spared any effort to pull Punjab down. Now, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also trying to push the people of Punjab into darkness by making false promises,” Hooda said.

Addressing a large gathering at Derabassi, Hooda said that about 700 farmers had laid down their lives during the year-long protests against the now-repealed farm laws. However, neither the BJP at the Centre nor the Delhi government raised the slogan of ‘Ha’ in favour of the farmers.

Speaking further, he said that the prices of gas cylinders, diesel, and petrol were skyrocketing everywhere, which was due to the BJP.

He said that the Akali Dal had always taken care of its own family. Following the same example, the MLA of Derabassi, NK Sharma, was also busy in expanding his own businesses. Hooda said that it was imperative for the Congress to come to power to save Punjab from sinking while adding that the states of Punjab and Haryana always have shared a very close relationship.