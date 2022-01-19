Punjab: Ex-Army chief Gen J J Singh joins BJP

Former Army chief Gen Joginder Jaswant Singh on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here in the presence of the party leadership, including Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Punjab party president Ashwani Sharma.

This is the third political party that the General has joined since 2017.

The former General had joined Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) before the 2017 Assembly polls and contested against Capt Amarinder Singh from Patiala where he lost.

Lately, he had also been in touch with AAP to join the party and had confirmed the same to The Indian Express.