Punjab: Every 10th AAP candidate a woman, nearly all graduates, or more

The Aam Aadmi party (AAP) has not only given tickets to the maximum number of women candidates among all the political parties in the state, but also majority of AAP’s women candidates are well qualified. AAP has given 10% of the total seats it is contesting – 12 out of 117 – to women candidates.

Congress is a close second with 11 women candidates, followed by BJP, PLC and SAD (Sanyukt) combine (8) and SAD-BSP (5).

But what is most interesting is that barring one, all of AAP’s women nominees are either graduates or post graduates.

Among AAP’s women candidates one is from Majha region, three from Doaba and remaining eight from the Malwa region.

Dr Baljit Kaur (46), who is contesting from Malout Assembly segment in district Mukatsar Sahib is MS (Ophthalmology) from Baba Farid University of Health Sciences.

Prof Baljinder Kaur (37) from Talwandi Sabo constituency in Bathinda is MPhil from Punjabi University, Patiala. Saravjit Kaur Manuke (49) is contesting from Jagraon constituency in Ludhiana and she is MA (Economics) from Vinayaka Mission University, Tamil Nadu. Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora (39), who is contesting from Moga is Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from Crimea State Medical University, Ukraine.

AAP candidate from Kapurthala, Manju Rana (56), is Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Law (LLB) from Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, while Jeevan Jyot Kaur (50) contesting from Amritsar East is also an LLB from Chaudhary Charanjit Singh University.

Narinder Kaur Bharaj (27) from Sangrur constituency is an LLB from Bhai Gurdas college of Law, Sangrur (under Punjabi University).

Apart from these candidates, Inderjit Kaur (53) is contesting from Nakodar constituency and is a BA from GNDU college for women in Nakodar.

Neena Mittal (50) from Rajpura constituency is a BA from Punjabi University. Rajinder Pal Kaur (56) from Ludhiana East constituency is graduate from Sidhwan college for women, Ludhiana. Santosh Kataria (55) from Balachaur constituency in Nawanshahr district has done ITI from Government Industrial School for Girls, Dhuri.

Only one woman candidate of AAP, who is under graduate, is Anmol Gagan Mann (31) from Kharar constituency in Mohali. She is Class 12 pass. She is a singer and had also joined MCM DAV colleges, Sector 36, Chandigarh, but could not complete her graduation due to her busy schedule in singing.

She said that people of Kharar want change and she is ready for this. Anmol Mann originally hails from Mansa district of the state but has been living in Kharar for a long time. She has replaced journalist-turned-politician, MLA Kanwar Sandhu, who was not keen to contest this time.

Among these women candidates, Prof Baljinder Kaur and Saravjit Kaur Manuke, are sitting AAP MLAs, while Inderjit Kaur had remained sarpanch of her village.

Also, Santosh Kataria has been active in politics for the past two decades as she was Zila Parishad member of the Congress in 2002 and then she contested on Congress ticket in 2007 Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections, which she lost with a small margin of 1,101 votes. Then in February 2020, she joined AAP.