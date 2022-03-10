Amarinder’s fortress Patiala breached, loses to AAP leader

A two-time chief minister and a former Congress stalwart, who single-handedly steered the Congress to a thumping victory with 77 seats in 2017, Amarinder Singh was trounced by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli by a margin of 19,870 votes from his bastion Patiala Urban.

Kohli had earlier hit the headlines when he was elected from Patiala as India’s youngest mayor. A former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor, Kohli joined the AAP in January this year before he was given a party ticket.

This is not for the first time that Amarinder has run into an AAP wall in his Patiala stronghold. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, his wife Preneet Kaur, a Congress MP, was defeated by AAP’s Dr Dharamvira Gandhi.

A six-time MLA from Talwandi Sabo, Samana and Patiala, Amarinder was taken into the Congress fold in 1980 by his school friend and former prime minister, the late Rajiv Gandhi. He resigned from the Congress in 1984 to protest against Operation Blue Star to flush out terrorists from the Golden Temple in Amritsar, but rejoined in 1997. Ever since, he was with the Congress and was its CM in 2002 to 2007 and again from 2017 to 2021.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Amarinder had emerged as the giant killer, defeating BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley from Amritsar. He had considerable influence on national politics too.

Amarinder had until now never lost from his Patiala (Urban) segment. His fledgling Punjab Lok Congress party, which had tied up with the BJP this election, could not send even a single MLA to the Assembly.

Also Read | Congress losing in Punjab due to internal fight, says party spokesperson

Amarinder was ousted unceremoniously by the Congress in September last year when Charanjit Singh Channi was named the Chief Minister. Amarinder had then quit the Congress, ending an association of three decades.

Once considered a charismatic leader, whose termination of the water treaty with Haryana had turned him into a hero among Punjab farmers, Amarinder lost the confidence of his Congress colleagues during his second term as CM.

He had faced allegations of siding with the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal even while he was in the Congress. After he quit the party, he claimed he would get the support of a number of MLAs, but very few joined him and he had trouble finding candidates to be fielded during the elections.

A military historian and a former defence personnel, Amarinder’s handling of the Covid situation in Punjab had won him praise.

Before the 2017 elections, Amarinder had announced that he would resign from politics, but after taking over as CM, he said he would run for 2022.