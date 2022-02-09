Punjab elections: Released hours after being held in poll violence case, Bains resumes campaign

A day after he was held by Ludhiana police in an attempt to murder case after poll violence in his constituency Atam Nagar of Ludhiana, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains returned to the campaign trail on Wednesday. Bains was released from police custody late on Tuesday, barely hours after his arrest.

Police said that an inquiry has been marked in the case on the basis of the application submitted by MLA Balwinder Singh Bains, elder brother of Simarjeet, demanding ‘free and fair probe’.

A written ‘undertaking’ has also been taken from Simarjeet Bains declaring that he will join police investigation whenever required.

Meanwhile, the Returning Officer of Atam Nagar constituency ordered deployment of ’round the clock’ video surveillance teams with Congress and LIP candidates along with police security to ‘monitor the election campaigning and activities’.

High drama had played out at Ludhiana district court complex Tuesday when police force led by JCP (rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar had reached to arrest Bains in the attempt to murder case registered against him for allegedly opening fire at Congress candidate Kamaljit Singh Karwal.

Bains’s supporters had laid on the ground in front of police vehicles saying they won’t let police take him away. He was taken away forcefully after much resistance by him and his supporters.

Panic had gripped the Shimlapuri area on Daba road late on Monday after supporters of Bains and Karwal resorted to violence and also allegedly opened fire with their weapons. A contingent of heavy police force was deployed after the incident. Police later booked MLA Bains, his son Ajaypreet Bains and 100-150 other supporters for allegedly opening fire at Karwal.

After his release from police custody, Bains claimed that he was let go after nine hours of questioning and the intervention of the Election Commission. He termed it the “victory of the truth”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ravcharan Singh Brar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Rural), said Bains was released after his elder brother MLA Balwinder Singh Bains submitted an application with the police commissioner demanding fair probe in the case.

“An inquiry has been marked to me in the case. Videos of the incident are also being sent for forensic verification. During interrogation, Bains has claimed that he did not open fire and instead he was stopping others from doing so. We have not given any clean chit to Bains but he has been released on the condition that he will join the probe whenever we will call him for questioning. He has also submitted a written undertaking that he will cooperate in the investigation,” said JCP Brar.

“We will also get videos and other evidence verified from forensic experts. It has to be a fair probe,” said the officer.

In a statement, MLA Bains after being released, said: “It was not us but Congress candidate Karwal and his aides who attacked us Monday night. They threw stones and soft drink bottles on our workers. It had all started when our councillor Kuldeep Singh Bitta and his brother Minta were getting choked sewage in the area cleaned. Karwal’s aide targeted them with foul language against their community and Minta’s turban was also tossed. Few minutes later, we started door to door campaigning and then Karwal and his aides started throwing soft drink bottles and stones on us which they had already collected on the rooftop as a part of their pre-planned conspiracy. They also opened fire at us. Truth can never be hidden,” said Bains.

He added that after the police arrested him from the court complex Tuesday, he approached the Election Commission and also told police that at least 20 of his supporters who have been named in the FIR were not even present on the spot.

“Their mobile phone tower locations at that particular time are showing that they were not present there during the clash. They were booked just to derail my election campaign. Congress and SAD have got together to defeat me, but Bains is never afraid of such FIRs. I thank EC for intervening and giving it a fair hearing,” he said.

He said that he is “not facing a false case or jail for the first time but he will keep speaking up for the truth”.

“I had gone to attend a meeting of advocates at the court complex from where police arrested me. However, I told the facts to the police and a video also surfaced in which it was clearly seen that our councillor Bitta’s brother’s turban was tossed off and was targeted with derogatory words against his community. After hours of interrogation, I was released with the intervention of EC,” said the MLA.

Thanking police and EC for releasing him, Bains, in a video statement, said that his supporters will ‘campaign peacefully’ but if someone will initiate violence, they won’t keep quiet.

“Aapan pehel nahi karni…par jitthey koi aake gundagardi karuga, othe aapna itt da jawaab patthar nahi davange (We will not initiate…but if someone will indulge in hooliganism, he will respond),” said Bains after his release.

SAD candidate advocate Harish Rai Dhanda, meanwhile, said that it shows the helplessness of the police that despite being booked in a rape and attempt to murder case, they released Bains even after arresting him.

“This shows what kind of clout he enjoys in the police. After creating such high drama during his arrest, police released him,” said Dhanda, who is the counsel of the woman who has filed rape case against Bains.

Interestingly, Congress candidate Kamaljit Karwal and Simarjeet Bains used to be very close friends when both were in Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) but are now political rivals.

Bains and his supporters were booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 427 (mischief causing damage), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to the order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC, sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act, 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act and 127 of the Representation of the People Act in FIR registered at Shimlapuri police station. Karwal had alleged that Bains and his supporters, allegedly carried with weapons, rods and swords, had attacked him during a poll meeting.

In the run-up to Punjab polls, this was the second major clash between both groups. Earlier on January 19, the supporters of both candidates had clashed over installing hoardings.

The Atam Nagar constituency has the highest number of sensitive polling stations in Ludhiana district.

Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, S Karuna Raju said: “We will be seeking a status report in the case from Ludhiana Police Commissioner. Right now the priority is to maintain law and order in Atam Nagar and ensure safety of the common voters.”