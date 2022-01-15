Punjab elections: Poll Khol

Punjabi by nature

There are so many leaders from Delhi who are discovering their Punjabi roots in this poll season. First came AAP’s Raghav Chadha, who in the last elections had just one burning desire — to drink Verka ki lassi. Those days, he could hardly muster a sentence in Punjabi. All that’s changed now. The polls have made Chadha trilingual. From Hindi to English to Punjabi, he switches from one to the other effortlessly. And whoever has taught him Punjabi, the very urbane kind, has done a good job. Insiders say Bhagwant Mann, the man with the real deal, will do the rest. Congress has its Alka Lamba. With her no-nonsense style, and cryptic Punjabi, Lamba had PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu looking suitably chastised at his maiden digital presser last week, when she decided to field a couple of questions on his behalf. For once, Sidhu was speechless. As for Lamba, her Punjabi is getting better and better with every passing day. Thoko taali.

Fake list trumps real

The Congress list is giving sleepless nights to so many that one intrepid soul decided to come out with one of his own. From the letter head and the issuing authority K C Venugopal to the names and constituencies, everything seemed in place, including the signatures at the end. But there was one mistake that proved to be the giveaway — the year in the subject line was 2020. But the list, which went viral in minutes in Punjab’s politically charged social media space, gave palpitations to many, even though it was on the expected lines, giving Qadian to RS member Partap Singh Bajwa despite Jakhar’s private note of caution that went public. Now everyone is waiting to compare this with the real one. To tweak the Bard a little, all is fair and foul in politics.

Channi and God

With the poll day merely a month away, the candidates have started propitiating the gods. But while everyone’s been genuflecting at shrines all over the state, and even outside—an act very good for their abs too—Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi went a step ahead and decided to co-opt the higher powers. The CM, who had earlier invited the chief of Dera Beas to come and bless him at his residence, had the entire Sant Samaj over for lunch the other day. The CM’s place turned saffron and blessings came pouring down from the skies as he broke very yummy looking lacchha paranthas with them. Ever since, he’s been wearing a beatific smile. Insiders say that lunch is behind his overtures to the prime minister Thursday evening. In politics, all’s forgiven. Very fast. ENS