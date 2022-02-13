Punjab elections: Poll khol

The ‘rular’ life in Punjab

It seems that word rural is a tongue twister for many Malwa politicians, for whenever they address a gathering, they talk about all things ‘rular’ . But there are no secret sniggers in the audience, for in many rural areas of Punjab, everyone is used to living in ‘rular’ conditions. It’s also ditto for Lucknow which many people in Punjab call ‘Nucklow’. Shakespeare definitely had Punjab in mind when he wrote, ‘What is in a name…’

Bhua and phuphads of Moosewala

Trying to connect with people in Mansa villages, singer Sidhu Moosewala often runs into men whose spouses are from his village. He says he finds this out only when he addresses them as Bapu and gets corrected. “They tell me they are my phuphad.” Moosewla jokes that after meeting many phuphads, he finally met some bhuas the other day. The youngster who’s fighting a tough poll battle then softens them up by touching their feet. Needless to say all these bhuas and phuphads will make for a close fight at Mansa.

Bhagwant chacha

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita, an engineer from IIT Delhi, won many hearts at Dhuri the other day as she told the gathered women how their enthusiasm had rubbed off on her. As they clapped in appreciation, she soon clarified the purpose of her visit: to seek votes for her Bhagwant chacha. Now that’s one very dutiful niece.

Smit Singh, the farm expert

There is another chacha who is working hard for his nephew. And he is none other than Sidhu chacha. The other day PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu was all praise as he campaigned for Congress’s Amargarh candidate Smit Singh Mann, and told everyone how the youngster had scripted the chapter on agrarian reforms in the Punjab model. From a shooter to a farm expert? That’s quite a journey.