Punjab elections: Politics of fear knocks as poll day nears

The more things change, the more they stay the same. French writer Jean-Baptiste’s words ring true in the last lap of Punjab polls today as the political narrative shifts from rozi-roti to the bogey of Khalistan.

As the state readies for its first multi-cornered contest, the knives are out. In a rare instance of Congress and BJP taking the same line late last night Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking investigation into the charges levelled by former AAP member Kumar Vishwas against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal while Rahul Gandhi Tweeted, “Kejriwal ji, seedha jawab do, Kumar Vishwas sach bol rahein hain ya nahin?

Meanwhile, Punjab BJP Twitter handle asked whether any AAP leader had approached the Sikhs for Justice group, which has been seeking referendum on an independent Sikh state.

Elections are at the door and the spectre of Khalistan, long dead in the state, is being flogged back to life.

The fear-mongering started earlier this week as it became clear that it would be a very close contest. Kejriwal, who had till now made the Delhi model of development the lynchpin of his campaign, suddenly veered off to talk about the feeling of “insecurity” among Hindus at a meeting in Ludhiana on February 15, saying it was triggered by the security breach during the PM’s visit to Punjab last month. A day later, Channi fired a salvo against migrants, saying “bhaiyas” from UP and Bihar should not be allowed to rule over the state. As his comments led to an outrage across the country, he hastened to clarify that he was merely targeting some individuals, not his “brothers and sisters” from these states.

Akali Dal president Sukhbir, meanwhile, cautioned his listeners against the “evil designs of AAP convener.” At the party’s show of strength at Lambi addressed by five-time CM and his father Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday, he warned that Kejriwal “is pitching sons of the same soil against each other and if he came to power, he would hand over the river waters of Punjab to Haryana and Delhi.”

He also took on Channi for his “divisive remarks”.

In Abohar on Thursday to canvass for BJP candidates in the belt, Prime Minister Modi put both Channi and Kejriwal on the mat. Modi said, “Vishwas has revealed the real intentions of Kejriwal who can go to any extent to grab power in Punjab even if it means dividing the country.”

And Channi’s remark, he called an insult not only to the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar but also to Guru Ravi Das and Guru Gobind Singh, born in Kashi and Patna, respectively.

While Akalis and Congress have been calling AAP the B team of BJP, Channi sought to paint Akalis and AAP as one on Thursday when he learnt that Bikram Majithia, Akali candidate from Amritsar East, had taken out time to call on a senior AAP functionary in the constituency.

If a desire for change is the leitmotif of voters, mistrust has been the overarching sentiment among political parties in these polls, which saw candidates changing parties like clothes.

Congress has been particularly susceptible to this sentiment, given that some of its MPs and MLAs have been openly speaking against the party. A day after Channi expressed his regrets over the “Bhaiya” comment, MP Manish Tewari continued to flog him on Twitter, saying “The Bhaiya controversy is like the Black issue in the US.”

These elections have been unique not only because of the multiplicity of parties that include a fledgling Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, which make voters spoilt for choice, but also because of the focus on the development agenda. The farmer agitation that wracked the state for over year has given it a more questioning voter, who has upended the traditional methods of seeking votes by appealing to the voter’s loyalty towards his ‘dharrha’ in villages.

This time, they have had to show their models of development. Education and health have been the two prime movers of this campaign as voters heaped scorn on the time-worn promises of better lanes and drains.

But with just a day to go for polling, the parties are back to evoking fear and suspicion in a border state that has faced militancy and many an adversity without losing its secular soul. How this narrative plays out, only time will tell.