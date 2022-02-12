Punjab polls: In a pool of millionaire candidates, a few outliers try to make a difference

Several millionaires are contesting the elections in the constituencies of Mohali, Kharar, and Derabassi. All mainstream parties have fielded big colonisers, liquor contractors, and businessmen. However, there are a few candidates with assets less than Rs 2 lakh, looking to make people aware of issues like unemployment, rising debt in Punjab, and migration of Punjabi youths to other countries.

‘Want to educate Balmiki youth’

Sarbjit Singh Rocky, candidate of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) from Derabassi had mentioned in his affidavits that he has movable and immovable assets of Rs 57, 847. He comes from the Balmiki community. He has four criminal cases against him and was convicted in one case.

Sarbjit Singh told The Indian Express that he sees politics as social work and is contesting the elections to make his community aware of their rights, strengthen them so that they can provide education to their children and improve their living standards.

“You can see that the wide roads and good sewerage lines are in those areas where people from the upper caste live. I want to change this and provide children of my community with education and the people with better civic amenities,” Sarbjit Singh said.

Replying to a question about the criminal cases against him, Sarbjit Singh said that his name was dragged into some cases.

“I was falsely implicated in some cases, but I appeal to the youth to get a better education and work for the welfare of the other. It does not affect me how rich I am,” Sarbjit said.

‘Want to make people aware about their rights’

Shinder Pal Singh, who retired as the company commander from the Home Guards, wants to make people aware of their rights and wants to highlight the issue of rising debt in Punjab.

A law graduate, Shinderpal Singh is contesting the elections as a candidate of the Punjab National Party (PNP) from Mohali. He declared his movable and immovable assets worth Rs. 1.80 lakh. He campaigns on a bicycle.

“My purpose of contesting the elections is to make people aware about how mainstream political parties have been looting the public since day one (filing of nominations),” Shinderpal Singh said.

Speaking further, Shinderpal Singh said that he also wants to highlight the issue of the Punjabi youths migrating to other countries.

He blamed unemployment as the biggest reason for the high migration count of Punjabi youths.

Shinderpal Singh said that his party has a 12-point agenda which includes saving the Punjabi language, not giving Punjab’s water to any other state and implementing the Swaminathan report.