Five Congress MPs give Rahul Gandhi’s Golden Temple visit a miss

Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday had something missing — five Congress MPs, leading to speculations about them being upset with the Congress party.

Manish Tewari, Jasbir Singh Dimpa, Ravneet Bittu, Mohd Sadiq and Preneet Kaur gave the visit a miss. While Tewari has raised questions about Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in the recent past, his absence made his differences more conspicuous. His aide, however, said he was travelling to Nurpur Bedi and other areas on Thursday and hence couldn’t be there.

Dimpa, who has been upset with the party lately after Congress denied him a ticket from Khadoor Sahib and his aide, Satinder Singh Chajjalwaddi, also joined the Akali Dal after being denied a seat. He was declared Akali Dal’s candidate from Jandiala.

Dimpa, however, said that he did not boycott Rahul’s show, but was not invited by anyone. “I thought they wanted to invite only 117 Assembly candidates. I did not get any invite from the CM, AICC in-charge or the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee,” he added.

Mohd Sadiq said that he was not able to go to Golden Temple as his sister-in-law had passed away. Preneet Kaur, who is the wife of former CM Amarinder Singh, has been staying away from party activities ever since her husband was ousted as the CM. A number of MPs had supported Amarinder during a rebellion against him.