Over 91 per cent licensed arms deposited in Punjab ahead of election: Poll official

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab S Karuna Raju said here on Wednesday that altogether 3,54,075 licensed gun owners in the state have deposited their firearms ahead of the assembly polls, scheduled to be held on February 20, 2022. He added that this figure comprises 91.10 per cent of the total licensed weapons in Punjab.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) official also said that 27 weapons without licence have been seized in the state. Raju said that persons having licensed weapons, including security personnel at nationalised, private banks, will have to approach the respective deputy commissioners to seek exemptions.

According to the official, valuables worth Rs 46.66 crore have been seized in Punjab since the Model Code of Conduct came into force. He said that surveillance teams have seized 6.60 lakh litre of liquor worth Rs 2 crore. Similarly, psychotropic substances worth Rs 44.49 crore and unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 16 lakh have been seized during the period.

The CEO said that 1,088 vulnerable hamlets have been identified along with 2,376 probable trouble makers. Heu said that preventive action has already been initiated against 1,129 persons, while the rest would also be brought to the book. He informed that 2,221 non-bailable warrants have been executed. In total, 6,339 nakas are operational across the state, Raju added.