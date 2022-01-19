ED action against nephew conspiracy, ministers getting threats: Punjab CM Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action on his nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey over a 2018 sand mining case was a ‘conspiracy’ by the Centre to stop the Congress from contesting the assembly elections and that his cabinet ministers were being threatened.

Flanked by Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and ministers Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Brahm Mohindra, Sukhbinder Sarkaria, Channi told the media: “What I have heard is that they wanted to arrest me last night. The courts were kept open till 6 am (because) I will be arrested. My nephew was tortured to bring my name into the case. But when it did not happen then they asked the court to close. I have not met my nephew. We do not even know where he is now. I have been told that those who interrogated him told him that they would not allow us to contest elections.”

Channi alleged that attempts are being made to stop him from contesting in the upcoming assembly elections. “This is oppression. We are being forcibly dragged into the case. I hope the people of Punjab will stand with me as I have stood by them during the visit of the prime minister. I have been a minister and MLA but there is no taint on me. But they want to forcibly put a blot on me. I have been told that I will not be allowed to file nomination and contest elections,” said Channi.

“Our ministers are also getting threats. I want to appeal to the Election Commission that if they want a fair election then the Centre’s excesses should be stopped. When my nephew’s name is not there in the FIR then why has he been dragged? The other accused Kudratdeep Singh’s name has been deleted from the FIR as the mine allotted to him did not operate,” he said.

Channi added: “I do not say spare my kin if he is tainted. But when he is not involved then why should they be doing all this?”

“Honey became a partner in Kudratdeep Singh’s firm later. The FIR was registered earlier,” Channi said.

“I am ready to be killed. I am not scared of a case. I eat the same food outside and I will eat that kind of food in jail also,” he said.

‘AAP colluding with BJP’

He said Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was in cahoots with BJP. “That is why no one is joining the BJP after quitting the AAP. Why is the arm-twisting of Congress leaders being done?”

On former chief minister Amarinder Singh’s alleged dossier on Congress legislators, Channi said: “That he must be knowing.”

He said Amarinder, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who was booked by the government recently, were all behind this ED case. “They should have raided my house. Why are they going here and there to reach me.”

He said the Centre has been using the ED and other agencies whenever they want to win an election by arm-twisting. “They did this in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. They will not be able to do anything in Punjab.”

The CM said the ED episode was the fallout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state and the alleged security breach. “If the chairs were empty, (at the venue where Modi was due to come) what is my fault? Why is there a vendetta against me? Had I fired at the protesting farmers then it would have been fine. But I didn’t do it. Now, I am paying up,“ he said.

Punjabis are being targetted by the Centre, Channi alleged. “Why are Punjabis being blamed. When farmers did not do anything, no farmer threw a pebble at the PM or fired any shot. What did the PM mean by his sarcastic ‘Dhanyavad de dena’ remark?”

“Now, attempts are made that our people are not able to contest elections. Relatives are being pressed. Whenever they think it is difficult to win, then they let their agencies loose,” Channi said.

Channi also read out news items dating back to 2018 when Kejriwal’s nephew Vinay Bansal was booked by the ED.