Punjab elections: State CEO orders FIR against Arvind Kejriwal for poll code violation

A day before Punjab goes to assembly polls, the state’s chief electoral officer (CEO) Saturday directed the District Election Officer-cum-District Commissioner of Mohali and the SSP to register an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and his party for violating the Model Code of Conduct and for “making false and frivolous allegations against other political parties.”

The direction was given on the complaint of Arshdeep Singh Kler, vice-president and spokesman of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The complainant raised objection to a video uploaded on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter by AAP Punjab. He alleged that the video maligned the image of SAD and other political parties in the eyes of the general public.

The video in question is a song “es vaar jhaadu challooga” which shows the photographs of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Captain Amarinder Singh and Sukhbir Singh Badal and uses derogatory words for them.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kler said AAP had been putting up such videos on social media pages earlier too by getting some other videos approved from the EC. “This is the third time that it has happened that some other video has been put up which is not the one cleared by EC,” he said.

The CEOs directive states that the video clip in question has not been approved by the state level MCMC Committee and hence directed that an FIR be registered.

Punjab is set to witness a multi-cornered contest with all the 117 Assembly seats in the state going to the polls on Sunday. The contest will be among the ruling Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front of various farmer bodies.