Drugs worth Rs 312.813 crore seized so far, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer tells HC

The Chief Electoral Officer Punjab has told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that as of February 6, at least 3999.649 kilos of drugs worth Rs 312.813 crore has been seized. The seizure figures are expected to rise even further, he said.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab, Dr S Karuna Raju, on behalf of the Election Commission of India, submitted an affidavit in this regard before the division Bench of Justice Ajay Tewari and Justice Pankaj Jain on Thursday. The affidavit has been submitted in response to the Bench taking cognizance of the fact that there have been incidents of ‘Drugs for Vote’ during the election campaign in Punjab. The court had issued notice to State Election Commission, Punjab, to know their response on what they are doing to ensure a ‘Drug free Elections’.

In the affidavit, it has been submitted that for effective election expenditure monitoring, flying squads have been deployed in all Assembly constituencies. Besides this, the poll commission has also deployed 15 nodal officers in the state.

The affidavit mentions that these nodal officers, having formidable domain expertise and impeccable track record, are deputed for more effective election expenditure monitoring. The poll commission also monitors daily seizure reports of all poll-bound states, and even after the conclusion of elections the commission monitors monthly progress report of the seized amount/articles and status of FIRs registered during the election campaign. The commission also ensures that such cases are not withdrawn and are pursued to their logical conclusions.

The affidavit mentions that recently, the commission even organised a brief meeting of the general, police and expenditure observers who are taking part in the Assembly elections in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttrakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Chief Election Commissioner, Sushil Chandra, stated that observers during elections are the eyes and ears of the Election Commission of India and should be totally in command with eagle-eye on issues to ensure the conduct of free, fair, transparent and safe elections.

“Taking a step further to ensure free and fair elections, the commission has also designed a mobile app called cVigil, to report Model Code of Conduct violations during elections. This app allows every citizen within the electoral boundaries to anonymously report the Model Code of Conduct/expenditure violations by taking geotagged photo/audio/video through their mobile phones via this app. This app prioritises the speedy and effective actions by authorities and promises users status reports within 100 minutes. This ‘100-minute’ rule has made the app a reliable way to report violations,” mentioned the affidavit.

The Commission, in pursuance of its firm determination to ensure free, fair and inducement free elections has appointed 15 special observers for the current general elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh 2022.