Punjab elections: Divided by political parties, united by drug cases, infamous drug village vouches for ‘badlaav’

His photo with the local Congress MLA hanging on the wall in the background, Sukhwinder Singh (28), the village sarpanch of Daulewala, laments, “The drug trade and usage in our village has reduced significantly over the past few years. But police still register false FIRs under the NDPS Act. Those who actually sell drugs are not booked and those who don’t are.”

Sukhwinder Singh, the young sarpanch of Daulewala, himself has been booked in an alleged heroin smuggling case in 2020, for which he later received bail. Sukhwinder’s brother, Chuhar Singh, is still lodged in Faridkot jail for alleged possession of 1 kilo of heroin, with Sukhwinder claiming both cases to be ‘false.’

Notably though, while the case against Sukhwinder was registered in 2020 under the then Congress government, the one against his brother was registered in 2015, during the SAD-BJP rule.

And according to Sukhwinder, this is reason enough for the people to believe that the SAD and the Congress were in collusion and hence they are now vouching for ‘badlaav’.

Also Read | In Punjab, BJP attempts a makeover as it hopes to get a foot in the door

The village Daulewala in Dharamkot constituency of Moga, over the past two decades, has earned the tag of being the most notorious for its drug trade. During the two tenures of SAD-BJP rule, children as young as fifteen were found carrying drugs in their schoolbags, being used as couriers by their parents to deliver consignments to customers who waited on the main road. Almost every household in the village has a member or two who have been booked under the NDPS Act and the village has a history of having its sarpanches lodged in jails too. Vials, injections and the foil used to consume heroin are a common sight here, with the village having had already lost many of its youths to drugs overdose.

While touring the village, The Indian Express team was also asked if they would like to buy ‘samaan’ by a local shopkeeper at negotiable prices.

Divided by political parties, Dharamkot’s Daulewala is united by drug cases that have been registered against its populace, with locals now vouching for ‘change’ and saying that they are ready to give a chance to a third party which might improve the situation in their village where youths often get involved with drugs. Those who don’t move out of Punjab in search of jobs. The villagers say that those who actually raised their voice against drug smuggling were booked in false FIRs, while those involved in the drug trade were allowed to roam free. The situation has remained the same under both the SAD-BJP regime and during the tenure of Congress.

“In my brother’s case, we even got mobile phone towers which indicated that the case was false. In my own case, I had an altercation with a policeman over some matter and in grudge, he registered a 20 gram heroin possession case against me. If a sarpanch can be booked like this, then what do we say about the common people. The police have been unfair to the youths of our village under both the SAD-BJP and Congress regimes. Maybe that’s why people here are now looking for a change,” admits Sukhwinder, who comes from a dyed-in-wool Congress family.

Elsewhere, sitting in his office is a 24-year-old man, whose father, an ex-sarpanch of the village from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), is now in jail for the alleged possession of heroin. Across the village, however, the man’s jailed father is known for his campaign against drugs and the efforts that he had put to weed youths out from the drug web. The ex-sarpanch’s wife doesn’t want the name or photo of his son should be published, fearing the worst.

“My husband was falsely booked in a drugs case in 2015 because he used to raise his voice against everyone who used to sell drugs in the village. This is what happens here, those who do drugs are never booked and those who dare to raise their voice are suppressed by unfair means. The mobile phone tower locations have proved that my husband was not even present at the location from where police claimed to have recovered the heroin from him. Even the witnesses presented by the police are fake. Now when my husband is in jail and our appeal is pending in the High Court, I do not want my son to be targeted by the next government for speaking up. We have suffered a lot already,” the former sarpanch’s wife says. “For us, they all are the same. We now want a change.”

At the former SAD sarpanch’s house, his photo with former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal still hangs on the wall but his son is now supporting the AAP and mobilizing support for local AAP candidate. “No one stood with us when my father was booked in a false case. This is how it has worked here for years under the SAD-Congress governments. People who spoke against drugs were harassed and booked and those who sold drugs roamed free. False FIRs have been registered under the rule of both parties,” says the former sarpanch’s son, a postgraduate.

“No one talks about schools, hospitals for our village. The conversation always revolves around drugs. These parties have defamed our village for years and now maybe if there’s a change, this drug village tag will also go,” added an elderly resident, vouching to vote for ‘jhaaru’.

From Dharamkot, SAD veteran, Tota Singh is pitted against Congress’ sitting MLA, Sukhjit Singh Kaka Lohgarh. AAP nominee is Devinder Jeet Singh Laddi Dhos, a former Youth Congress leader and son of former SGPC member, Kuldeep Dhos.