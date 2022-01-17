Congress used Channi to get SC votes, ticket denial to kin proves he is a ‘night watchman’: AAP

The Congress, by denying tickets to the brother and another relative of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, has proved that it made him CM for “using him as a tool” to woo the Scheduled Caste voters, AAP leader Raghav Chadha Monday alleged.

Chadha claimed that in the first list of candidates Congress has given tickets to family members and relatives of all its big leaders in Punjab, but denied the same to family members of Channi, the first ever Dalit CM of the state.

Chadha said that the Congress has fielded (Fatehgarh Sahib MP) Amar Singh’s son from Raikot, (former minister) Avtar Henry’s son from Jalandhar, (Cabinet minister) Brahm Mohindra’s son from Patiala Rural and (state Congress president) Sunil Jakhar’s nephew has been given a ticket.

In its first list of 86 candidates, the Congress Saturday named sitting legislator Gurpreet Singh GP from Bassi Pathana (SC) seat, which was being eyed by Channi’s brother Manohar Singh. Manohar on Sunday announced to fight as an independent from this seat. Similarly, Channi’s relative Mohinder Singh Kaypee, who wanted the ticket from the Adampur seat in Jalandhar, was also denied it, said Chadha. He alleged that Kaypee too was denied the ticket because he was Channi’s relative.

“Manohar Singh was not given the ticket because he was Channi’s brother. The Congress party has proved that the party used Channi Saab. We could say that Channi Saab was made the CM only for using him to take votes of the Dalit community,” he said.

“Channi Saab does not have any say in the party that he could take two tickets for his family. It appears he was used as a tool by the Congress to get the votes of the SC community,” the AAP leader alleged.

Chadha further alleged that the Congress in the past had appointed Sushil Kumar Shinde as the chief minister of Maharashtra for a few months to woo votes of a particular community. “A few days before the election, to woo the SC voters, Shinde was made the CM but after the election, they replaced him. Like Maharashtra, Congress is now using Channi as a ‘night watchman; in Punjab,” he said.

The AAP leader alleged that state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and many other party leaders do not respect Channi. “Sidhu continues to accuse the Channi government of corruption and complicity with the mafia. This clearly means, in Congress, Channi is ineffective and has no say. The motive of Congress was not to give a community representation in the form of CM but only to use Channi’s name for votes,” Chadha said.