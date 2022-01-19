Channi hand-in-glove with sand mafia, should resign, says BJP

BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh, on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, for patronising his family members and helping them in clandestinely indulging in sand mining in the state.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Chugh said the ED raids have established that the Congress has been running sand mafias in the state under the nose of the Chief Minister himself.

Chugh also decried the Chief Minister’s argument of the ED raid being the Centre’s vendetta, saying that a case was registered in 2018 after due inquiry when the Congress was in power at the Centre. The ED has only completed investigations in a long-standing case.

He added that the recovery of Rs 10 crore from the CM’s nephew clearly proved that he was involved in illegal sand mining for so long.

Chugh said it was known all over the state that the Congress government has been patronising liquor and sand mafias in Punjab.

“The chief minister should own moral responsibility in the case and resign from his post,” Chugh demanded.