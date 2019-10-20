Punjab elections: Campaigning ends, 7.68 lakh to decide fate of 33

The campaigning for the bypolls to four Assembly constituencies in Punjab ended Saturday leaving it to nearly 7.68 lakh voters in Phagwara, Dakha, Jalalabad and Mukerian to decide the fate of 33 candidates on October 21. The results will be declared on October 24.

While the SAD-BJP combine had bagged two of the four Assembly seats in 2017 state polls, one each was won by the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). This time, the main contest is between the Congress and the SAD-BJP combine.

The campaign, which remained focused mainly on the issue of development, drugs and demolition of Guru Ravidas temple in Delhi (especially in Phagwara), has seen several senior leaders of all the parties including Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Bollywood actor and BJP’s Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol, Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal his Union minister wife Harsimrat Badal and AAP MP Bhagwant Mann pitching for their respective party nominees.

The ruling Congress has sought votes in the name of debt waiver for farmers, health insurance scheme and employment generation. It claimed to have fulfilled 125 of 161 promises made during the 2017 assembly elections.

While the Akali Dal is contesting the Jalalabad and Dakha seats, its ally BJP has fielded candidates in Phagwara and Mukerian.

The ruling Congress would like to maintain its winning momentum in the bypolls even though it has claimed the results won’t be a referendum on its government’s performance in last two-and-a-half years. The SAD-BJP alliance and the AAP, meanwhile, are looking at their political revival.

In Phagwara, the main contest is between Congress candidate and former IAS officer B S Dhaliwal and BJP’s Rajesh Bagha. Besides, the AAP, BSP and the Lok Insaaf Party have also fielded their candidates.

The seat fell vacant after sitting MLA Som Parkash was elected to the Lok Sabha from Hoshiarpur.

“Drugs is the main issue in Phagwara,” said BJP’s Bagha, adding that development and unemployment were the other major issues in the constituency.

On the Dakha seat, the Congress has fielded Captain Sandeep Sandhu, the former political secretary of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. He is pitted against SAD nominee and former MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali.

The Dakha seat got vacant following the resignation of former AAP leader and noted Supreme Court lawyer H S Phoolka from the state Assembly. Phoolka had resigned in October last year over the Congress government’s alleged failure in taking action against those involved in the desecration of religious sects in 2015 in the state.

In Jalalabad, considered an Akali bastion, there is straight contest between SAD’s Raj Singh Dibipura and Congress’s Raminder Singh Awla. The Jalalabad seat fell vacant after sitting MLA and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was elected to the Lok Sabha from Ferozepur parliamentary constituency in this year’s General Election.

From Mukerian, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Jangi Lal Mahajan. The Congress nominee is Indu Bala, the wife of the late Congress MLA Rajnish Kumar Babbi, whose death necessitated the byelections.

Punjab CM winded up the Congress campaign with a roadshow for Indu Bala. Exuding confidence that the Congress would register a “clean sweep” in the bypolls, he refuted Sukhbir’s charge of no development in the state under the current regime.

“Sukhbir is either blind or is doing an ostrich act to avoid facing the harsh reality that the people have rejected him and his party,” he said, adding the entire Akali leadership is a “spent force”, and now they have nothing but “lies” to give to the people.

Describing Mukerian as a constituency of Congress stalwarts, Amarinder recalled the development work done by seven-time MLA Kewal Krishan, who had also served as a minister and Speaker during his previous term as chief minister.

The same level of development will be ensured once again by Indu Bala with the full backing of his government, he said, adding that he would take care of the constituency as his own, and take forward the vision charted by former MLA Rajnish Kumar Babbi.

He rejected the suggestion that Dakha and Jalalabad were “hot” seats, saying he did not see them as unique segments in any way, and did not perceive either the BJP or the SAD to be a strong opponents in these constituencies or in Phagwara and Mukerian.

Meanwhile, Sukhbir too has expressed confidence that his party win all four seats. The Akalis have been lambasting the state government for the “lack of development” and “faltering” on poll promises. They have also accused the state government of misusing the official machinery and targeting their supporters to win the elections.

In the 117-member Punjab assembly, the Congress has 77 legislators. The SAD has 13 MLAs while the strength of AAP legislators is 19. The BJP and Lok Insaaf Party have two MLAs each.

— With PTI inputs