Punjab elections: BJP finalises list of candidates but release delayed amid ‘infighting’

The ruling BJP in Haryana Sunday finalised its list of candidates for all 90 Assembly segments for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls in Haryana due on October 21. The list of final candidates is expected to be released on Monday.

Sources told The Indian Express that although the party’s screening committee had forwarded only one name each for 80 Assembly segments, there was more than one candidate in contention on 8-10 Assembly segments.

A section within the party, however, said that the list could not be declared Monday amid brewing infighting over selection of candidates, particularly in the southern part of the poll-bound state. At least two MPs, Rao Inderjit Singh (MP, Gurgaon) and Krishan Pal (MP, Faridabad) have been demanding party tickets to launch their kin in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls in the state.

A three-hour long meeting of BJP’s Central Election Committee took place in New Delhi Sunday evening, in which final nod on all the 90 Assembly segments was given. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP working president J P Nadda besides Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and party affairs incharge for Haryana, Anil Jain, were present at the meeting.

BJP was initially expected to announce its first set of candidates at 9.30 pm at a press conference tonight.

However that did not happen and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar instead went to Haryana Bhawan. Party sources disclosed that Krishan Pal met Khattar at Haryana Bhawan late night. The outcome of their meeting was not yet confirmed.

At about 10.30 pm, media persons who had camped at BJP headquarters conference room were informed that the press conference would not take place and the first list of candidates will be released through email.

Party sources informed that the names of prospective candidates for all the 90 Assembly segments were discussed in the meeting. It is learnt that the list of candidates was finalised except on 8-10 seats where there were more than one candidate in contention.

Last date for filing nominations in Haryana is October 4 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on October 5. The candidates can withdraw their nominations by October 7, while the polling is scheduled to be held on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24.

BSP, LSP release first lists, Swaraj India comes out with 14 more names

The Bahujan Samaj Party and the Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP) of former BJP leader Raj Kumar Saini Sunday released their first lists for the Haryana Assembly polls, while Swaraj India of Yogendra Yadav declared names of its candidates for 14 seats.

Out of 16 candidates announced by the LSP Sunday, ten hail from the backward classes, while four are from the Scheduled Castes. According to a press release by the LSP, candidates named in the first list include former MLA Bharat Singh Chokar from Smalkha, young leader Gulshan Saini from Naraingarh, former councillor Naib Singh Patakmajra from Ladwa, party’s state vice president and former DSP Karta Ram Kashyap from Indri, state party’s general secretary Rajkumar Sharma from Rai, Sonu Gurjar from Hathin, party’s national general secretary Dr Satish Yadav from Badshahpur, youth wing president Ajay Tanwar from Jhajjar, party’s district vice president Phool Singh Mohar from Kalanaur, Dr Lekh Ram Mehra from Bawal.

The LSP is also banking on district president Rakesh Rana from Kalayat, Usha Atkan from Israna, advocate Vijay Saini from Safidon and party’s spokesman, Dr Kamlesh Saini, from Kiloi Garhi Sampla, Babulal Yadav from Kosli and Raju Saini from Firozpur Jhirka.

The press release quoted Saini as stating that the party will give 45 seats to backward classes, while 18 to Scheduled Castes out of total 90 seats.

Among the first list of 41 BSP candidates are Surender Vashisth from Prithla, Balkar Malik from Panipat Rural, Javed Ahmad from Sohna, Adarsh Pal Singh from Jagadhari, Mahipal Singh from Radaur, Narender Rana from Asandh, Taiyab Hussain from Hathin, Haji Karamat Ali from NIT Faridabad, Arun Bisla from Ballabhgarh, Madan Pal Rana from Naraingarh, Chaudhary Sahi Ram from Sadhaura, Krishan Dass Mehami from Mullana, Sardar Ravinder Singh from Ambala City, Hawa Singh Ror from Indri, Shadi Lal Tanwar from Kharkhoda, Professor Kashmiri Bodh Kalanaur, Surender Sharma from Hansi and Anil Kumar Bintu from Meham.

Others named in the list are Mukesh Kumar from Nilokheri, Pritam Jangra from Rewari, Sunil Kumar Kataria from Pataudi, Chaudhary Pradeep from Badli, Advocate Ramdhan from Jhajjar, Sumer Jangra from Jind, Samarjeet Singh from Uchana Kalan, Sardar Onkar Singh from Pehowa, Shakuntala Bhatti from Shahabad, Sunita Dhull from Pundri, Banarasi Dass Tikdana from Bawani Khera, Ramesh Kothari from Loharu, Thakur Attar Lal from Ateli Mandi, Chaudhary Mahender Singh Ahlawat from Narnaund, Pandit Mahavir Vashisth from Badhshapur, Machhander Singh from Bawal, Dharamvir Singh from Narwana, Satbir Chhippa from Adampur, Bhajan Lal from Uklana, Narender Lara from Tosham, Ajit Singh Chahal from Kosli and Manoj Chuadhary from Badkhal.

Meanwhile, Swaraj India has decided to field Shailender Kumar from Ambala Cantt, Yashdev Singh from Assandh, Ravendra from Kharkhoda, Manjeet Singh from Julana, Krishan Kumar from Uchana Kalan, Ankit Gill from Tohana, Naveen from Uklana, Anil Kumar from Barwala, Azad Singh from Loharu, Yahya Saifi from Nuh, Pahelu from Ferozepur Jhirka and Talim Husain from Punhana in Nuh, Surendera Singh from Hathin and Renu Khattar from Faridabad.