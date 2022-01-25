This comedian has always raised Punjab’s issues: Bhagwant Mann to Amarinder

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial candidate in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, on Tuesday said that if Captain Amarinder Singh was receiving calls and messages from Pakistan to make Navjot Singh Sidhu a minister, then why did he keep it a secret for so long. Was it at the behest of Pakistan that the Captain later offered a ministry to Sidhu, Mann sought to know.

He also reacted to Amarinder Singh’s comment calling him a comedian, by saying that this comedian has always raised the issues of Punjab’s water, agriculture, farmers and mafia in the Parliament.

Addressing the media in Chandigarh, Mann said Tuesday that Amarinder Singh was making such statements to disturb the atmosphere of Punjab during the elections as he had nothing left now. Without naming anyone, the AAP leader remarked that “Pakistan” himself used to live with him in his house. “Captain used to appoint ministers, DGP and Chief Secretary of the state only after asking Pakistan. Captain used the services of senior officers of Punjab to take care of the sitaphal and chiku at his Siswan farmhouse,” he added.\

“When Captain Amarinder was an MP, he did not even go to Parliament. His attendance was the worst, let alone his chances of raising any issue pertaining to Punjab and its people. Even as the chief minister, he deceived the people of Punjab. Instead of fulfilling promises, he was spending time in his farm house. Today he is getting punished for his betrayal of the people of Punjab,” he said.

The Sangrur MP strongly condemned the sacrilege incident at Kali Mata temple in Patiala and said if the culprits in the previous sacrilege cases had been punished severely, such incidents would not have recurred. He appealed to the people to maintain peace and wished for harmony in Punjab.

Mann also slammed Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and said that he gave lousy statements and used abusive language towards AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, because he had no issues to talk about. Advising Sidhu to keep a check on his words, he said, “To earn others’ respect, first you have to show respect. If he has so much desire to become the chief minister, then he should get the survey done on behalf of the Congress party. He will know the truth,” Mann added.