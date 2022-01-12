AAP’s Punjab CM candidate to be announced next week: Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly polls will be announced next week.

Kejriwal said the law and order situation in Punjab has been deteriorating and that was reflected by the incidents of sacrilege, Ludhiana bomb blast and the breach in the security perimeter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also said when the AAP forms the government in Punjab all these issues will be addressed. He was speaking to reporters at the Chandigarh airport after arriving in the state on a two-day visit.

“For the past many years Congress and Badals have been looting Punjab. This will now come to a stop. Punjab will be prosperous now and its good time is about to start. It is my belief that the law and order situation is deteriorating in Punjab going by the cases of sacrilege, bomb blast and breach of PMs security,” he said.

“The Channi government is unable to handle law and order. People are very scared. When our govt comes to power we assure that we will take steps to improve law and order. We will also ensure that all those guilty of previous incidents of sacrilege are also punished,” he added.

The AAP has already announced its candidates for 109 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab.

Punjab assembly election will be held in a single phase on February 14 and the votes will be counted on March 10 along with those in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.