Punjab elections: Over 8 lakh respond in 24 hrs after AAP asks people to choose CM candidate

Over eight lakh people have so far responded to an AAP survey asking them choose a candidate from the party who could become its chief ministerial face for the February 14 Punjab polls.

“In merely 24 hours, more than eight lakh people have responded to the phone number released by the AAP for choosing the party’s chief ministerial face in Punjab,” AAP senior leader Harpal Singh Cheema, who is also the Leader of Opposition, said.

Cheema said that during the last 24 hours, more than three lakh WhatsApp messages, more than four lakh phone calls, over 50,000 text messages and more than one lakh voice messages have been received on the number.

He said that the AAP will announce its CM face after compiling the data. Cheema claimed that the people have made up their mind to wipe out traditional parties and added that the AAP will form the next government, he said.