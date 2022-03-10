Punjab Elections 2022: Top winners and losers

As vote-counting for the 117 assembly seats in Punjab began on Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party was in lead at over 90 constituencies. AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann was leading from his seat in Dhuri, while sitting CM Charanjit Singh Channi is trailing in both his seats.

A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgenders, were in the fray. The state recorded a voter turnout of 71.95 per cent. It was the lowest percentage as compared to the voting percentage observed in three previous assembly elections.

Charanjit Singh Channi (File) Charanjit Singh Channi (File)

*Charanjit Singh Channi trailing in both seats

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi is trailing in second in both Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. AAP candidates are leading in both.

Navjot Singh Sidhu (file photo) Navjot Singh Sidhu (file photo)

*Navjot Singh Sidhu of Congress trailing

Congress’s Navjot Singh Sidhu is trailing from his seat in Amritsar East and is currently the third place after AAP’s Jeevan Jyot Kaur and SAD’s Bikram Singh Majithia

Capt Amarinder Singh (File) Capt Amarinder Singh (File)

*Amarinder Singh of Punjab Lok Congress trailing

Punjab Lok Congress’s Amarinder Singh is trailing from his seat in Patiala by over 3,500 votes. AAP’s Ajit Pal Singh Kohli is leading this seat.

*Parkash Singh Badal of SAD trailing

In Lambi, SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal is trailing by over 4,000 votes after three rounds of counting.

Pratap Singh Bajwa in Chandigarh. Pratap Singh Bajwa in Chandigarh.

*Pratap Singh Bajwa of Congress trailing

Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa is trailing for the first time. Akali Dal candidate Guriqbal Singh Mahal is currently leading in the seat.

*Manpreet Singh Badal trailing

Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal is trailing by 14,000 votes after round 3 from Bathinda Urban, while AAP’s Jagroop Gill leading in the seat.

AAP’s Baljinder Kaur in Bathinda. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) AAP’s Baljinder Kaur in Bathinda. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

*Baljinder Kaur of AAP leading

AAP’s Baljinder Kaur who is the sitting MLA from Talwandi Sabo is leading over SAD’s Jeetmohinder Singh Sidhu.

*Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni trailing

Amritsar Central was considered the safest seat for the Congress party in Majha. Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni was contesting from here. However, the AAP candidate is leading here with over 1,700 votes.

Sonu Sood with sister Malvika Sood. (Photo: Sonu/Instagram) Sonu Sood with sister Malvika Sood. (Photo: Sonu/Instagram)

*Malvika Sood of Congress trailing

Actor Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood of Congress is trailing in the Moga constituency. AAP’s Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora is leading as per initial trends.

*Lakha Sidhana trailing

Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, who was given a ticket by Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, is at number two in Maur.

*Balbir Singh Rajewal of SKM trailing

After 2 rounds of counting, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha CM face Balbir Singh Rajewal is placed at number 5 with 713 votes from Samrala.