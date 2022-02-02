Punjab elections 2022: Poll khol

Sidhu, soup and Majithia

Some days are like this. Full of cacophony. PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu seems to be having a particularly noisy week ever since he found Akali leader Bikram Majithia pitted against him. Sidhu, seething at this audacious act, mimicked Majithia and told a gathering how he used to drive his car and prepare soup for him. “When he wakes up at night, he yells ‘Sidhu, Sidhu’ ,” he thundered while calling former CM Capt Amarinder Singh Majithia’s chacha. Except for one man who seemed to find all his jibes funny, the rest looked sombre, wondering when he would pipe down and talk development instead. You see both his opponents have only been driving one point home: lack of development in Amritsar East.

The cryptic Captain

Capt Amarinder Singh may be down but not out. At a recent press conference, he was at his cryptic best when media persons asked him whether he was Majithia’s ‘chacha’. “I am not his chacha but mark my words, Sidhu will lose from there.” When asked whether his better-half MP Preneet Kaur would canvass for him or the official Congress candidate, he snapped, “Ask her.” Spoken like a kaptaan.

Tohra and his starry supporter

Kanwarveer Singh Tohra, the BJP candidate from Amloh, is finding suitable support from his wife Mehreen Kaleka Tohra, a Pollywood actor and model. After the initial surprise, residents of small hamlets in Amloh are slowly getting used to the star presence in their midst. Kaleka is not only drumming up support for Tohra junior, who has for some reason started addressing himself as ‘Das’, on the social media but is also going from door to door. Tohra junior says everywhere people assure her that they will vote for lotus. All starry eyed, of course.

Like mother, like daughter

It’s that time of the year when families get together. Take the case of Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana, who is contesting from Malerkotla. After the fiasco of her husband Mohammed Mustafa losing his cool, these days it’s her daughter Nishat Akhtar who is campaigning door to door. All calm and collected, just like her mother.

Saada Channi in track suit

AAP workers in Jalandhar are armed with X-ray vision. Only that can explain how they caught trucks laden with tracksuits. So what, you might ask. Well, behind the tracksuits was written a slogan that made AAP volunteers see red. The trackssuits with ‘Saada Channi’ printed at the back were promoting the CM. Last we heard, they were planning to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission. Hmmm, to think a tracksuit can change your loyalty. Says a lot about people like us.