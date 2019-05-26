Punjab election results 2019: SAD-BJP top choice of ballot voters, Sunny Deol big gainer

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remained the top choice of government employees, police and defense personnel in Punjab, who voted through ballot papers. The SAD-BJP candidates were the first choice of these public servants in eight of the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in state.

The biggest gainer of the ballot votes was Sunny Deol. The actor-turned-BJP leader bagged 7,542 of the total 10,459 ballot polled in Gurdaspur, the Lok Sabha constituency that shares border with Pakistan. His rival from the Congress and the incumbent MP Sunil Jakhar got 2092 votes.

Analysts say that both his on screen persona of a patriot and the Modi factor worked for Deol, who won the seat with a comprehensive margin. Gurdaspur has a sizeable number of defence personnel.

In Amritsar, where Congress candidate GS Aujla defeated BJP’s Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the latter was the choice of ballot votes. He polled 1,357 ballot paper votes against Aujla’s 980. A total of 2,855 ballot votes were polled.

BJP’s Hoshiarpur pick Som Parkash, who defeated Congress’ Raj Kumar Chabbewal, secured 4,609 of the total 8949 ballot votes polled. Chabbewal got 3071 votes.

In Anandpur Sahib also, SAD candidate Prem Singh Chandumajra got 1,609 ballot votes against Congress’s Manish Tewari who polled 1,141. Of the total 4,206 votes polled, BSP got 364 and and the Aam Aadmi Party 513.

Akali Dal’s Faridkot candidate Gulzar Singh Ranike polled 1,135 ballot votes compared to 1,129 secured by the winning Congress candidate, Mohd Sadiq. The AAP got 709 votes.

In Ferozepur, from where Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal won with the highest margin in Punjab, 2,327 paper votes went his way. The Congress, which had fielded SAD rebel Sher Singh Ghubaya, secured 1,613 while 632 went to the AAP.

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal polled 2,013 ballot votes in Bathinda compared to 1,640 polled by Congress’s Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

For those who voted in Sangrur, AAP’s Bhagwant Mann was the first choice. Mann, who retained the seat, secured 1,360 ballot votes even as the SAD’s Parminder Singh Dhindsa got 876 while 791 votes went the Congress (Kewal Singh Dhillon) way.

In Patiala, Congress’s Preneet Kaur polled 849 votes, marginally more than SAD’s (Surjit Singh Rakhra) 811. Sitting MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi secured the least ballot voters (257), even as AAP candidate Neena Mittal polled 267.

In Khadoor Sahib, 1720 ballot voters opted for for Congress’s Jasbir Singh Gill. SAD’s Bibi Jagir Kaur got 1,447 votes while 939 voted for PDA nominee Paramjit Kaur Khalra. The AAP secured 501 votes.

In Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib, 511 and 923 went to the Congress in the two constituencies respectively. The SAD secured 472 and 754 votes in Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib, respectively.