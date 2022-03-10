Captain Amarinder accepts defeat with ‘all humility’; congratulates AAP, Mann

Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said Thursday that he accepted the verdict of the people with “all humility” and congratulated Punjabis for voting above caste and sectarian lines.

“I accept the verdict of the people with all humility. Democracy has triumphed,” he tweeted. Amarinder lost by over 13,000 votes to AAP’s Ajit Pal Singh Kohli in Patiala constituency.

In a statement to media persons, the Congress leader also congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party and its chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Singh Mann for “an emphatic victory” in the elections.

Captain Amarinder said that while winning and losing is the natural outcome of elections, in the end it was a “victory of democracy” in the state.

I accept the verdict of the people with all humility. Democracy has triumphed. Punjabis have shown true spirit of Punjabiyat by rising and voting above sectarian and caste lines.

Congratulations to @AAPPunjab and @BhagwantMann. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 10, 2022

He also took to Twitter and congratulated Punjabis for rising above caste, sectarian and communal considerations and voting above divisive lines. Punjabis have shown the “true spirit of Punjabiyat” and have shown the way to the country, he remarked.

The former chief minister added that the people of Punjab had spurned the communal and divisive politics of the Congress in Punjab which, he said, first rejected a leader as its chief ministerial face for being a Hindu and then tried to play the caste factor.

Expressing his heartiest congratulations to Bhagwant Mann and wishing him good luck to lead the state, Captain Amarinder said the new government’s focus should be to protect Punjab’s future.