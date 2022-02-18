Charanjit Singh Channi’s new poll song at it again: ‘Dilli nu Punjab cho hara ke bhejna’

Already battling a row over the ‘gareeb aadmi’ tag given to him by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party’s CM face Charanjit Singh Channi is now battling on another front to douse the fire lit by his perceived anti-migrant remarks. And the incumbent CM is fighting back through social media to set the record straight.

Hours after opponents started gunning for him over his call to Punjabis to “unite” and not let “bhaiyas from UP, Bihar and Delhi” enter the state, Channi’s social media handles released a song titled ‘Youth Song’.

The song that begins will projecting CM Channi as the man who solves people’s problems, goes on to add: “Dilli nu Punjab cho hara ke bhejna…Bahron kade raj Punjab na jhalda…Sikandra nu vi eh tall karda (we will make people from Delhi lose, Punjabis never like to be ruled by outsiders, we can even beat even Alexander).”

Besides the song, Channi’s social media accounts are also busy explaining the controversy around his economic background.

Channi’s social media page has another new video, uploaded Wednesday, that says that he was pained to see people living in kuccha houses.

With the CM’s voice in the background and visuals of him meeting people living in kuccha houses, the video says: “Jis tarah main gareebi vichon bahar nikal ke aaya haan main usse tarah gareeb parivaraan nu gareebi vichon bahar kadna chaunda haan (the way I came out of poverty, the same way I want poor families to come out of poverty line).”

Channi continues, “I assure you all that no house will remain kuccha within six months of forming the government. This is not a poll promise but a voice from my heart. The way I came out of poverty line, I will bring you all out of it too.”

Channi’s net worth and his assets have been in controversy after opposition parties started picking on his poll affidavit to claim that he was not a ‘poor man’ he was trying to portray himself as. Through his speeches and now the latest video, Channi is trying to put across his story of living in kuccha house once to become the state’s CM.