Not enough ballot papers for personnel on election duty to cast vote, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Saturday accused the Election Commission of not providing sufficient number of ballot papers to government employees, who were on poll duty, to cast their votes for Punjab Assembly election. The last date for voting for such staff is March 9.

The counting for the polls, held across the state in a single phase on February 20, will be held on March 10.

In a statement, senior AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema termed the the EC “attitude” as disappointing and unfortunate. “It seems as if the Election Commission is working at the behest of the ruling parties at the Centre and in the state. The ruling party fears that government employees will vote against it because for the past several years thousands of employees of all departments have been protesting against the Congress government over their demands,” Cheema, the Leader of Opposition, said.

In a video message, party leader Aman Arora said that the government employees worked day and night to help conduct the elections, but it is unfortunate that the ballot papers are not available for them to cast their vote. “It is everyone’s right to choose the government and it is the responsibility of the Election Commission to protect that right,” he said.

The AAP leader said free and fair elections are important to keep the country’s democratic system strong and the Constitution has entrusted this responsibility to the Election Commission. Arora urged the Election Commission to provide sufficient number of ballot papers and ensure voting of all government employees.