Candidate watch: Will provide education, jobs to the youth of the state, says first timer

Prem Kumar, 60

Occupation: Retired government school principal-cum-district education officer (DEO).

Constituency: Phillaur

Party: Aam Aadmi Party

Why politics?

A native of Darapur village in Phillaur, Prem Kumar, who retired in 2018, said that he wanted a positive change in the society and only good policies of the government can bring about a positive change. “This is when I thought of joining politics as only then I can be part of policy making,” he said.

Winnability factor:

I am a first-time candidate, and my aim is to provide clean and transparent administration in my constituency if I get a mandate. I am in the court of the people and my heart and house is open for everyone in need, he said. Kumar is riding on the party’s fortune. Last time AAP fared much better than BSP, which has a strong base here, on this seat and scored 35,779 votes against 28,035 of BSP. The winning SAD candidate had scored 41,336 votes from here.

One Promise:

Employment and development. By fulfilling just this one promise I can stop the exodus of our youth from here to foreign countries.

Issues that you feel strongly about?

Lack of industry in our area, lack of development, drug mafia, sand mafia and unemployment. “Goraya, which is part of this constituency, was an industrial hub of small and medium industries related to various farm implements till some decades ago and people from 35-40 km used to come here for work. But now there is no employment opportunity here because of the bad policies of the successive governments,” he said, adding that he wants to revive industry here and want to make the youth self-sufficient.

“I want to save the youth of the state, particularly from my constituency, by providing them good education and employment so that they should not go out of the country in search of work and education,” he said, adding that he also wants to end mafia raaj (rule of mafia) of drug lords and sand mining.

How has being a candidate changed your life?

“I have been an early riser for the past 30 years. I get up at 3.30 am every day and start door-to-door campaigning by 7.00 to 7.30 am in the villages where people get up early. I cover around 7-8 villages daily,” he said, adding that there is not much change in his life because earlier also I was into the social work and used to remain busy. Now my family has also become busy like me and this is the only change, he said.

Hobbies, likes and dislikes:

Apart from an educationist, I am a national-level weightlifter. I run 7-8 km daily and the same message I want to give the youth. It is important to stay physically fit. A healthy person can create a healthy country, he said.

Who do you idolise?

Since Anna Hazare’s movement in Delhi, I have been idolising Arvind Kejriwal. “I have seen the working of traditional political parties and that is far from satisfaction. But working of AAP’s national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal is very different from the stereotype politicians,” he said. Kejriwal wants to bring a ‘badlav’ (change) in the society and that is why I am supporting him and his party.