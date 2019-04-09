EC transfers IPS officer, face of the sacrilege SIT, on complaint by SAD

The Election Commission Monday order the transfer of Punjab Inspector General (IG) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh following a complaint against the officer by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The EC also directed the Punjab government to relieve the officer of his role as a member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing into the incidents of sacrilege and police firing that took place in 2015 in Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura areas of Faridkot district.

The officer, who was IG (Crime) with additional charge of IG (Organised Crime Control Unit) , has been “temporarily” relieved of his role in the SIT and posted as IG (Counter Intelligence) at Amritsar.

On the directions of the ECI, which wrote to Punjab chief secretary on April 5, the dstate government issued transfer/relieving orders of Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on Monday.

The EC action against the officer came on a complaint by Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral, who alleged that the Punjab IG had given a “politically-motivated interview” to a TV channel on March 18 and March 19.

The EC observed that “contents of the interview have political connotations and the potential to show certain political leaders in poor light. The officer also mentioned the name of leaders of the SAD, which is clearly in violation of the provision of model code of conduct.”

Referring to EC’s observations, Punjab Home department also issued a show cause notice to the officer asking him to “explain his position before the matter is pursued for further necessary action.”

Kunwar Vijay Pratap was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha and AAP legislator Harpal Singh Cheema reacted sharply to the development. “AAP’s doubts of (Akali Dal leaders) Badals, (Punjab chief minister) Captain (Amarinder Singh) and the Modi government being in hand in glove on the issue has been proven true.”

Pointing out that probe into 2015 cases was “advancing very fast under Kunwar Vijay Pratap”, Cheema said an AAP delegation will approach the EC “for a review so that the probe into sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and firing incident was completed soon”.

While there was no mention of his “temporary relieving” in the transfer order, a government functionary, privy to the development, said the officer was temporarily taken out of the five-member SIT for a period of about two months till the model code of conduct was in place and till the Lok Sabha poll process was over.

The 13 seats in Punjab go to polls on May 19 and the result will be declared on May 23.

Gujral had filed the complaint on March 22. In response, the EC on April 5 wrote to Punjab chief secretary that “Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, IPS, IGP (member SIT) shall be immediately relieved from his present post and shall not be given any post related to conduct of elections”.

Referring to Gujral’s complaint, the EC said, “The matter was examined and it was found that the officer gave politically motivated interview to a TV channel on March 18 and 19 about ongoing investigation by the SIT and made certain political comments. It has also been observed that the contents of the part of the interview has political connotations and has the potential to show certain political leaders in poor light. The officer also mentioned the name of leaders of SAD, which is clearly in violation of the provision of model code of conduct.”

“A compliance report be sent to the Commission by 1700 hrs on 8.4.2019 (April 8, 2019). The Commission has also directed that action may be initiated against him for the above lapses/violation,” read the EC letter to the chief secretary.

The five-member SIT was formed by the Congress government last year to probe the incidents of sacrilege and police firing at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan in 2015, in accordance with Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) Commission report.

In its letter, EC also wrote that the it “has further decided that the member of SIT may be directed not to air any such contents in future during the period of model code of conduct, which will affect the fairness of the conduct of electoral process”.

The transfer order issued Sunday read, “He shall not be assigned or involved in any work related to the conduct of elections.”

Citing EC observations, the show cause notice to the senior police officer by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi read, “Whereas the ECI has directed that part of interview given by you was clearly in violation of the model code of conduct…whereas the ECI has directed that action may be initiated against you for the lapses/violations, so observed. Therefore, in view of the above, you are called upon to explain your position before the matter is pursued for further necessary action.”

Gujral said that it was very clear that the IPS officer had tried to take a political stand. “Free and fair elections are the essence of any democracy. To ensure free and fair elections, it is imperative that no government, be it at Centre or in state, misuses any officer for political gains. Unfortunately during elections, some officers in order to please their political bosses, start indulging in acts which are not healthy for democracy. Akali Dal commends the EC for taking a strong and immediate action against one such officer who was indulging in political theatrics”.

The Punjab government told the ECI that the SIT was functioning independently. The Congress had accused the Akali Dal of trying to use the ECI by filing “frivolous” complaints.