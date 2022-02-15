Punjab: EC requests Guv to act against Info Commissioner ‘campaigning’ for his father

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has requested the Governor of Punjab to take appropriate action against Punjab State Information Commissioner Anumit Singh Sodhi, for “campaigning” for his father Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, the BJP candidate from Ferozepur City.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab S Karuna Raju said that two complaints were received against Anumit Singh, alleging he, in violation of the powers conferred upon him as the State Information Commissioner, was running an election campaign in favour of his father.

The letter from ECI reads, “The video/pictures sent by the complainant do not leave any doubt that Shri Anumit Singh is taking part in the election campaign and undertaking political activity.”

“On the basis of the reports, facts, rules and provisions of Model Code of Conduct, Commission has found that Shri Anumit Singh Sodhi has violated the general provisions of RTI Act and the provisions of Model Code of Conduct issued by the Election Commission of India,” the letter reads further.

Meanwhile, the ECI has also written a letter to the Secretary State Information Commissioner, saying, “Election Commission has desired that it may be brought to the notice of all Information Commissioners to restrain them from any campaigning in official vehicle, keeping in view Section 12 (6) of Right to Information Act, 2005 and Commission’s extant instructions on tours of members of various Commissions during the period of elections.”