Punjab: Dramatic dip in number of female service voters

The registration of female service voters for this Lok Sabha election has been the lowest ever in Punjab in the past 10 years or since the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, data sourced from office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has shown.

The number of female service voters has dropped by 90 per cent since the 2009 polls. Moreover, the total number of service voters (both men and women) has dropped by 33% since the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections.

According to the data, this time, a total 1,00,285 service voters have been registered till January 31, 2019, of which 98,551 are men while just 1,734 are women (1.7%).

Out Punjab’s 22 districts, maximum number of service voters (around 25 to 30 per cent) belong to Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur.

Election Tehsildar, Hoshiarpur district, Karnail Singh, told The Indian Express, “This time, a total 14,620 service voters (or Service Electors (SE)) have been recorded in Hoshiarpur district till January 31, none of which are women. Mostly the wives of armed forces personnel come but…the number remains very less because most of the soldiers’ families are settled in their native areas,” he said.