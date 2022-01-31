Punjab: Denied Cong ticket, sitting MLA Angad Saini to meet supporters today

Hours after he was denied ticket from Nawanshahr, sitting Congress MLA Angad Singh Saini called his supporters for a meeting on Monday to decide his future course of action.

Meanwhile to express solidarity with Saini, several Congress councillors, presidents of Nawanshahr Municipal Council and Rahon Municipal Committee, and chairman of Nawanshahr Improvement Trust resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Besides, the market committee chairman also quit the party along with several members of Zila Parishad and Block Samitis.

Congress released its final list of candidates on Sunday.

Also Read | Nawanshahr Congress MLA Angad Saini slapped with two showcause notices in 24 hours

February 1 is the last day of filing nominations and if at all he has to contest, then Saini will have to take the decision by Monday itself. Sources said that Saini may join BJP on Monday along with his supporters.

His arch-rival, Satvir Singh Palli Jhikki, was given a ticket instead of him.

Satvir is chairman of District Planning Board, former District Congress president and a staunch supporter of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Last week, he was announced as Nawanshahr candidate from Amarinder’s PLC in its first list.

With Satbir entering the fray from the Congress side, PLC has no candidate left and it might field Saini.

Asked about his future plans, Angad Saini said that his supporters will decide the future course.

Angad, one of the youngest MLAs in Punjab, had also remained general secretary of district Nawanshahr’s Youth Congress wing in 2008 at the age of 18.

In the 2017 election, Angad had contested against his own uncle, Charanjit Singh Chani, who was an AAP candidate. His uncle had ended on the third place, while SAD candidate Jarnail Singh Wahid had come second. There were allegations against Angad for failing to keep the Congress unit in his constituency together.