Punjab: Day before protest by Panthic groups, defaced posters of Badals appear

A DAY before a protest march planned by Panthic organisations, various posters carrying photos of SAD candidate Gulzar Singh Ranike, patron Parkash Singh Badal and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal in Faridkot area were found blackened along with the words — ‘Panth de doshi’ (culprits of panth) — written on them Monday.

Such posters were found near Mai Godri Colony in Faridkot city area as well as other locations. So far, no one has taken responsibility for the incident, nor has SAD filed a complaint with the Election Commission or police.

On Wednesday, various Panthic organisations plan to hold a protest march which will start from Bargari village (where the first incident of sacrilege took place on October 12, 2015) in Faridkot till Badal village (the native village of former CM Parkash Singh Badal in Lambi constiuency) in Bathinda. The organisations will be protesting against the Badals, who they blame for sacrilege incidents.

Yadwinder Singh Bathinda of the United Akali Dal said, “This (blackened posters) shows that people are angry with the Badals. They cannot forget the incident of sacrilege as easily as the Badals think they will. They had kept the inquiry report of Justice Zora Singh in cold storage and did not act. People will never forgive them for this crime. No idea as to who did this. It is just a coincidence that this happened a day before our march. It shows that even the general voter is as angry as us.”

He further said that the 85 km march will cover most parts of Bathinda in protest against SAD candidate Harsimrat Badal and on May 10, they will do the same in Ferozepur to oppose Sukhbir Badal.

Dhian Singh Mand, parallel Jathedar of Sarbat Khalsa, who had organised a separate march on the same issue earlier, will also be part of the Wednesday march.

Faridkot is likely to witness a four-cornered contest between SAD’s Ranike, Congress’s Mohd Saddique, AAP’s Sadhu Singh and Punjab Ekta Party’s Master Baldev Singh.

The Assembly segments of Faridkot seat are — Faridkot, Jaito, Kotkapura, Moga, Dharmkot, Baghapurana, Nihal Singhwala, Rampura Phull and Gidderbaha. Of these, Jaito and Kotkapura were won by AAP and the rest by Congress, while SAD won none. Jaito’s AAP MLA Master Baldev Singh later became a rebel and joined Khaira’s Punjab Ekta Party. Master Baldev Singh, after resigning from AAP, is now contesting from Faridkot Lok Sabha seat.

Baldev Singh, who is busy campaigning, said, “Come what may, the sacrilege incidents are going to haunt Akalis again and again. No idea who blackened the posters of Badals and Ranike, but it shows the people’s verdict. People are upset with Congress as well and over 90% suporters of AAP are with me now. The ones who have made mistakes ought to face questions and even anger of the masses.”

Ranike has faced protests earlier in other villages as well. Last week, in Ghania village, he allegedly had to leave an election meeting midway when farmers asked him why the Swaminathan Report — which proposed ameliorative measures for farm distress — was not implemented by the NDA. He also faced protest in Kotkapura, Behbal Kalan and Bargari villages where he was shown black flags last week.

Ranike is a former MLA from Attari in Amritsar. He was a surprise pick of SAD for Faridkot because he has contested his 6 Vidhan Sabha elecitons from Attari.

Asked to comment on the blackened posters, he told The Indian Express, “It is has been done by my political opponents. I will complain against this act to the administration. Let god give them wisdom so they can act wisely. “

Speaking about the black flags incident, he said, “That too was a mischievious act by my opponents. Otherwise, people talk about development issues when I meet them and I am getting huge response.”