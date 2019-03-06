Punjab: Day after quitting SAD, Ghubaya joins Cong

A DAY after he resigned from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Ferozepur MP Sher Singh Ghubaya joined Congress in New Delhi in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and few others.

A two-time MP from Ferozepur, Ghubaya is aspiring for a Congress ticket for the same seat, but he faces opposition from ticket aspirants from within the Congress. Soon after joining, Ghubaya said: “I am clear that I want to contest elections and that too from Ferozepur. I had a detailed discussion with Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and even with All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi. I had told them about my strength areas and my willingness to contest from Ferozepur. I gave them details as despite stiff opposition from within SAD, how I delivered in my constituency. With this hope, I joined Congress and I am quite hopeful that I will be given ticket to contest from Ferozepur.”

Told that SAD leader and Union Minister Harsimrat Badal could might be fielded from Ferozepur, Ghubaya said,”Let her contest, she will also come to know as where she stands in this area. It is a democracy, anyone can contest from anywhere. I have done my homework well, only then I am seeking ticket from this area. No doubt, SAD had been ignoring me since long and even they had stopped calling me for party meetings, but still I remained active in the area and did lot of development works in the area for my constituency.”

About local leadership and ticket aspirants opposing Ghubaya, Jakhar said,”I am aware of the opposition from within the Congress against Ghubaya, the same has been conveyed to the party president. Now, the final decision lies with the AICC president. No doubt he is also in the race of ticket seekers from Ferozepur and his name will also be considered along with others.”

Ghubaya had defeated Sunil Jakhar in 2014 Lok Sabha polls with a margin of 31,420 votes on a Shiromani Akali Dal ticket. In 2009, he had defeated Congress’s Jagmeet Brar with more 20,000 votes. Jagmeet is not part of Congress anymore. Ferozepur Lok Sabha constituency has about 3.5 lakh of Arora community voters while an equal number of Rai Sikh voters. Nearly 1.5 lakh votes belong to the Bagria community. Kamboj and Jatt Sikh too have a considerable share. Out of nearly 13.5 lakh votes, more than 5 lakh are of SC vote bank (Rai Sikh and Bagria community) and Ghubaya himself is a Rai Sikh.

Punjab Minister Rana Sodhi, who is a ticket aspirant, stated,”One cannot win elections banking on just one or two communities. You need to be liked by all.” Asked if he will contest as an Independent candidate if Congress denies him ticket, Ghubaya said,”Let the ticket be announced. I have great hopes of getting a Congress ticket.”