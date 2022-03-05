Punjab: Counting of votes awaited, but AAP assumes mantle of next govt in power

Even though the jury is still out on whether any one party will get majority in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to form a government after the counting of votes on March 10 but the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is sufficiently emboldened to assume the mantle of the next government with its state leadership making firm statements about steps to be taken in power.

Not a day passes when a statement is not issued by CM face of the AAP Bhagwant Mann and Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema with both leaders giving assurances on taking immediate steps post March 10 on a variety of issues ranging from improved policing to revamp of medical facilities and medical education in the state

While no AAP leader wants to speak on record about the number of seats that their internal surveys project post February 20 polling in the state, privately they assure that the party is heading to forming the next government with a comfortable majority. It is this confidence which appears to be dictating the public statements and posture of the senior leadership of the party.

Mann has now issued a statement saying that the AAP government would solve the problems of government employees, including police personnel in the state with priority. According to Mann, the law-and-order situation in the state cannot be improved until unnecessary political interference from the police administration is eliminated.

Praising the Punjab Police for having proved its mettle during the assembly elections, Mann said the police personnel have provided day-night security of booths and strong rooms to ensure peaceful voting and strengthen the democratic system.

“With the formation of AAP government in Punjab, the prestige of Punjab Police would be ensured and the demands of police personnel would be met. Leaders will not ask police personnel to do their personal work and only ‘police work’ will be the responsibility of Punjab Police. Additional police personnel permanently assigned to political leaders, top officials and other alleged VIPs in the name of security will be withdrawn and deployed in their police stations and traffic arrangements to maintain law and order in the state,” he said.

Mann also promised weekly off to the police personnel and a fixed time of duty. “Meals and transportation allowances will be increased,” he added.

In another statement, Mann had said that the AAP government will fix the fees of medical colleges in the state. He made the statement in the backdrop of the Indian students stranded in Ukraine and questioned why students from different parts of the country, including Punjab and Haryana, go to Ukraine, Russia, China, Philippines and Tajikistan for higher education.

“Following the formation of AAP government in Punjab, major steps would be taken to reform government medical colleges, universities and schools and to regulate fees of private educational institutions so that the students of Punjab would not be forced to study abroad,” he said.

Cheema had announced that the AAP government will ensure that steps are taken to rejuvenate the public health sector after the formation of the government. “Public money will be utilised to facilitate the public and AAP government will take strict action against officers, corrupt leaders and private hospitals who swindled public money,” he said.

While AAP may have decided that the party is coming to power in Punjab, the same opinion is not shared by their rivals. While Sukhbir Singh Badal and Charanjit Singh Channi have been claiming that their respective parties will form the government with two thirds majority, senior SAD leader Sikander Singh Maluka told mediapersons that a hung assembly is expected.