Punjab: Congress claims Valmiki leader joined party, he says not yet

Congress on Saturday claimed that a known Valmiki leader joined the party in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, but later the community leader himself said that he had not joined yet and may join next week after holding a special function in which CM would be invited.

Advertising

PPCC in its press release mentioned that Valmiki leader Chandan Grewal had joined the party in the presence of the chief minister, and also released a photo.

Later Grewal denied of joining Congress and said that he was yet to join.

“I met the chief minister along with another community leader Amit Khosla as we had certain issues and the CM assured us to look into them,” he said adding that he will join Congress within a week after holding a special function in which CM would be invited. “I will join with all my community leader not alone as today we were just two people who met the CM,” Grewal said.

Grewal is also the president of Punjab Safai Mazdoor Federation, who contested on AAP ticket in 2017 from Kartarpur assembly segment. Later he quit the party in 2017.

Recently the Valmiki community from Jalandhar had shown a big resentment for not getting a single ticket on four reserved seats in Punjab and had warned to take a serious step against the party. The community has a significant presence in Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur.

Later Amarinder had a brief interaction with media in Jalandhar and talked about the disgruntled leader of party for not getting the ticket. He said that around 177 candidates had applied for 13 Lok Sabha seats and how it was possible to adjust all. His statement came after the statement of former Jalandhar MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee who had on Friday announced to form a group of an old disgruntled Congress leaders.

“Party has given all these leader a lot in the past and they should now respect the party high command decision now and should support party,” Captain said adding that Kay Pee lost thrice in a row and now it was the decision of the party high command.

Amarinder expressed hope that these leaders would work for the success of the party.

On the other side Kay Pee, who is going to hold a meeting of his supporters and old Congress leaders at his residence on April 15, on Saturday attended the Jallianwala Bagh centenary event at Amritsar, where Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Amarinder and other senior leaders were present.