Punjab CM Channi, Congress’s Mansa candidate Sidhu Moosewala booked violating poll code

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress’s Mansa candidate Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala were booked under Section 183 of the Indian Penal Code for violating the model code of conduct and campaigning beyond the stipulated time.

Dr Vijay Singla, the AAP’s candidate from Mansa, had gone live on Facebook on Friday evening to show Channi and Moosewala campaigning in the area till 6.30 pm as against the deadline of 6 pm.

Channi had visited a temple with Moosewala and later undertaken a door-to-door campaign in the area.

According to the FIR, Channi has been accused of campaigning in someone else’s constituency after 6 pm, while Moosewala allegedly gathered around 400-500 people, much more than the prescribed limit, for a door-to-door campaign.