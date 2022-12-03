scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Lower voter turnout is bad news for BJP: Punjab CM Mann

In Aravalli's Bhiloda, a seat reserved for the Scheduled Tribe, AAP leader and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann promised free electricity bills like the party has done in Punjab and Delhi.

bhagwant mannBhagwant Mann held roadshows in Sabarkantha and Aravalli districts. (Express file photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday said a lower voter turnout in Phase-1 could be bad news for the BJP. He predicted that the Congress would win at most one seat, while the AAP would win the first phase.

“More than 60 per cent voting has happened. There are two ways—one is, if bumper voting happens, it is against the government. Generally, if there is less voting, it is in favour of the government. But here it is the other way around. Before the BJP, people used to take out people from their homes and push them to vote but yesterday they did not do that. That is why less voter turnout is harmful to the BJP,” he said.

The Punjab chief minister also held roadshows in Sabarkantha and Aravalli districts. In Aravalli’s Bhiloda, a seat reserved for the Scheduled Tribe, he promised free electricity bills like the party has done in Punjab and Delhi. The seat has been lying vacant after the death of Congress MLA Dr Anil Joshiyara who died in March due to post-Covid complications. The three constituencies of Sabarkantha—Idar (SC reserved), Himmatnagar and Prantij elected the BJP in the 2017 Assembly elections.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted MarathiPremium
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted Marathi
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 12:37:28 am
Next Story

SBI raises Rs 10,000 cr via maiden infra bonds

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close