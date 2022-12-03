Lower voter turnout is bad news for BJP: Punjab CM Mann

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday said a lower voter turnout in Phase-1 could be bad news for the BJP. He predicted that the Congress would win at most one seat, while the AAP would win the first phase.

“More than 60 per cent voting has happened. There are two ways—one is, if bumper voting happens, it is against the government. Generally, if there is less voting, it is in favour of the government. But here it is the other way around. Before the BJP, people used to take out people from their homes and push them to vote but yesterday they did not do that. That is why less voter turnout is harmful to the BJP,” he said.

The Punjab chief minister also held roadshows in Sabarkantha and Aravalli districts. In Aravalli’s Bhiloda, a seat reserved for the Scheduled Tribe, he promised free electricity bills like the party has done in Punjab and Delhi. The seat has been lying vacant after the death of Congress MLA Dr Anil Joshiyara who died in March due to post-Covid complications. The three constituencies of Sabarkantha—Idar (SC reserved), Himmatnagar and Prantij elected the BJP in the 2017 Assembly elections.