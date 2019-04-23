Capt Amarinder Singh targets PM over riot, nukes remarks: ‘Highly irresponsible’

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in an interview compared the 1984 Sikh massacre to a terror act, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh lashed out at him and rejected the comparison.

Advertising

On the sidelines of a rally in Jalandhar, where he accompanied candidate Santokh Singh Chaudhary to file nomination papers, he was asked Sadhvi Pragya being fielded as a BJP candidate from Bhopal. “These are the people they are picking and this is the tragedy for us that you are going to pick people whose terrorist case is still going on. How can you pick a person like this? Where is the law of this country, where is the Constitution?” he asked.

Asked about Modi’s claim that the Congress had fielded those involved in the 1984 Sikh massacre, the CM said, “I cannot comment on this…If anybody was involved in that…as far as I remember nobody was taken in but if somebody has been taken I do not know…as I left the party in 1984 and only came back in 1994. During that period I didn’t see anyone involved taken in.’

On the PM terror remark, Amarinder said, “These are signs of desperation.”

Advertising

Asked about Modi’s statement that nukes are not mean for Diwali, he said, “This is a highly irresponsible statement on India’s nuclear arsenal.” He also said that the prime minister’s threat to trigger a nuclear war was clearly a tool to be re-elected.

“Unfortunate thing for responsible leader of any nation to say that the nuclear arsenal we have kept is not meant for Diwali which means it should be used…it is highly irresponsible of Mr Modi to say this,” he added.

Speaking at the rally earlier, he said about Sadhvi Pragya, “Such people are deliberately being given tickets by BJP in order to divide the people of India.”

“Army and the forces are not Modi’s personal property and any government of the day would have done what he did in the wake of the Pulwama attack. Every day, army and paramilitary personnel are dying in the line of duty, and yet the prime minister has the audacity to take credit for their actions,” he added.