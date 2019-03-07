Cleared by court, Bibi Jagir Kaur hits road for first Lok Sabha campaign

CAUGHT up in a legal battle for nearly 19 years over the mysterious death of her daughter, former minister and Akali leader Bibi Jagir Kaur is set to test political waters again — this time in parliamentary polls.

Following her acquittal in the case by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in December last year, the Shiromani Akali Dal looks all set to field Kaur from Khadoor Sahib. The seat is the citadel of Akali MP Ranjit Singh Brahampura, one of the three veteran leaders who last year revolted against SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and floated the breakaway Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali).

Bibi Jagir Kaur is already campaigning in Khadoor Sahib, and holding meetings with Akali and BJP activists. Speaking to The Indian Express, Kaur said she had also met chief of Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal Harnam Singh Dhumma, social workers and religious preachers. “I have covered a lot of ground already. All the local leaders are treating it as if it is their own election,” she said.

Kaur has been heading Kapurthala’s Dera Sant Prem Singh Muralewala — which has followers in almost every village in her traditional Bholath Assembly constituency and adjoining areas — since 1987, taking over five years after her husband’s death.

While SAD is yet to formally announce candidates for the 10 seats it is fighting in alliance with the BJP in Punjab (the BJP is contesting the remaining three), Kaur appears confident of a seat. The fact that she has been steadfastly loyal to the Badals helps.

SAD (Taksali) has announced former Army chief General J J Singh (retd) as its candidate from Khadoor Sahib. Asked about the former Army chief, Kaur said, “No one knows him.” As for Brahampura, she said, “I have not heard he will be able to cause any damage… maybe a slight difference in the Khadoor Sahib Assembly segment.” The constituency has eight other Assembly segments.

From a mathematics teacher to a politician, Kaur has worn many hats. She is the only woman to have headed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), becoming its president twice. She had to quit in 2000 following the death of her daughter, which was alleged to be an “honour killing”, with Kaur’s daughter fleeing home and getting married against her wishes.

When the SAD-BJP won in the 2012 Assembly polls, she had been inducted as minister. But 14 days later, in March, she had to quit after a special CBI court in Patiala convicted her in the case of her daughter’s death. She got bail, but due to her conviction, could not contest the 2017 Assembly polls. SAD fielded her son-in-law from Bholath, but he lost to AAP nominee Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

Kaur said she was confident that people were “sympathetic” to her. “People know that I have suffered for 19 years. And people know that opponents conspired against me.”

She is counting on her stints as SGPC president, as minister and as chief of the SAD women’s wing to see her through in Khadoor Sahib. “There are 4,000-5,000 SGPC employees. Kalla kalla mainu jaanda (Every member knows me). No constituency is new for me.”

Senior Akali leader Virsa Singh Valtoha said Kaur had “leadership qualities”. About the case she faced, he said, “People understand that despite being a woman and being targeted by opponents, she fought the legal battle.”