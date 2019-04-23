Punjab: Often called an ‘unavailable’ CM, Capt Amarinder Singh making more public appearances

AMID MURMURS that he does not mingle with the rank and file, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, in what could be seen as an attempt to shed that label at a time of elections, has started making regular public appearances.

The chief minister — who seldom attended his office in the Civil Secretariat and operated from his camp office where entry is highly restricted — has decided to accompany most of his party’s Lok Sabha candidates as they file their nomination papers. He accompanied Chaudhary Santokh Singh to file his papers in Jalandhar on Monday.

Congressmen have often rued that despite seeking prior appointments, the CM was not easily available except to a handful of aides.

Before filing of papers, Amarinder met rebel Congress leader Mohinder Singh Kaypee and his family by visiting the latter’s residence and managed to placate him, said sources. Kaypee accompanied the party leaders for filing of papers as well.

The CM will be going to Khadoor Sahib and Amritsar Tuesday to be with party nominees when they file papers. On Wednesday, he will visit Sangrur and Faridkot. On April 25, he would be in Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib and on April 26, he would go to Patiala and Gurdaspur. On the last day of filing of nominations, he would be going to Anandpur Sahib.

On Sunday, Amarinder had gone to Chahar Majra village in Mohali for a ‘Twitter Chaupal’. After a handful of debt waiver functions and a couple of political rallies, the ‘Twitter Chaupal’ was his public appearance.

Amarinder will be campaigning for his party after April, “He is our star campaigner. We will prepare his schedule in a day or so,” Lal Singh, chairman of Election Management Committee of Congress told The Indian Express.

The chief minister has been courting controversies off and on for his accessibility. After taking over as chief minister, his not getting out of Chandigarh and even paying obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar had become an issue. He had not even gone to his constituency and home town Patiala for a long time after taking over. He has addressed media only a few times in the past over two months.

This is not the first time that Amarinder has faced allegations of being an “unavailable” chief minister. During his previous tenure as CM, a similar issue was much talked about.