Punjab bypolls: Four seats going to polls, but all eyes on battle of ‘prestige’ in Dakha

Four Assembly constituencies may be going to bypolls on October 21, but all eyes in the state are firmly fixed on the outcome in Dakha, the Vidhan Sabha seat in Ludhiana from where Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has fielded his political Secretary Capt Sandeep Singh Sandhu making it a battle of prestige for the ruling party.

Advertising

Congress counts on Amarinder as its tallest leader in the state and thus party is leaving no stone unturned to ensure Sandhu’s victory. On the other hand, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has put its might behind party candidate and former MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali. A victory could give the party much needed shot in the arm after a rough political patch.

Starting from the CM, who has visited Dakha thrice to canvass for his lieutenant – once during filing of nominations and later, on Tuesday and Thursday to take out roadshows in the constituency – most of the Congress leaders have canvassed in the segment during the last 20 days.

The CM has canvassed in two other constituencies – Jalalabad and Phagwara – only once. He took out a roadshow for Raminder Awla in Jalalabad on Wednesday and Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal in Phagwara on Friday. On Saturday, the last day of the campaign, he is scheduled to lead a roadshow in support of Congress candidate Indu Bala in Mukerian.

Advertising

Amarinder made it clear in Dakha that he was throwing his weight behind Sandhu “for his 16 years of association with him.” At the time of filing of nominations, Amarinder had said that Dakha was like his “own constituency now and he would nurture it”.

Party sources said that most of the party MLAs and all the ministers, except for Local Bodies Minister Brahm Mohindra, have canvassed for Sandhu. Mohindra is convalescing from surgery and hence could not campaigning. State Congress president Sunil Jakhar to has made several visits to the constituency.

“Everybody wanted to be assigned in Dakha. We got calls from leaders in the other three constituencies going to bypolls that all party leadership was concentrating on a single constituency and that attention should be paid to others. We have tried to strike a balance now,” said a senior party leader requesting anonymity.

The bypolls in Dakha was necessitated after then Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Harinder Singh Phoolka resigned. AAP has fielded Amandeep Singh Mohi while Lok Insaf Party (LIP) has put its faith in Sukhdev Singh Chakk.

While Congress and Akalis are locked in a fierce battle in Dakha, AAP is also concentrating on the segment to reclaim it. The LIP president Simarjeet Singh Bains, who has put his weight behind the party candidate had led from the segment in this year’s Lok Sabha elections.

“We will win the seat with a huge margin. Not just this seat but all four seats. The response has been huge as one can make out from CM’s roadshows,” said Jakhar.