Punjab bypolls: Congress factions clash outside party poll office

Two factions of Congress from village Baddowal Saturday allegedly came to blows outside election office of party candidate Capt Sandeep Sandhu at Mullanpur Dakha town of Dakha Assembly constituency. A group led by party workers Gora Baddowal and Tarandeep Singh allegedly clashed with another led by zila parishad member Kuldeep Singh and former Baddowal sarpanch Amarjot Singh.

In videos that shared on social media, Gora Baddowal was heard alleging that cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu manhandled him and tossed his turban. Gora Baddowal also accused Amarjot Singh of siding with Ashu. In one of the videos, a police vehicle was seen picking up Gora Baddowal and taking him in preventive custody. Meanwhile speaking to The Indian Express, Gurdev Singh Lapran, former district president Ludhiana rural, said that a week ago he and Samrala MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon had made an attempt to reconcile both factions and they had gone to Gora’s place to convince them to organize a common campaign programme for party candidate at Baddowal.

“Gora however was adamant that he will not allow Amarjot to climb the stage. He also used derogatory language against Kuldeep Singh. Kuldeep was adamant on getting an FIR registered against him but today again a meeting was organized to solve the issue amicably. However the clash happened,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ashu said that though he was present in Mullanpur Dakha, he wasn’t there at the spot when the incident happened. “I have no idea why my name is being dragged into this.”

Calling it a conspiracy by Akali Dal, Ashu further said, “My name is deliberately dragged to sensationalise the issue. The very fact that the incident was videographed, proves that it was done under a clear conspiracy by Akalis to defame us.”

Amarjot Singh said that and Kuldeep were going to police station to file complaint against Gora when the latter reached there and created ruckus. “He himself opened his hair,” he claimed.

Ludhiana rural SSP Sandeep Goel said that they are yet to receive any formal or written complaint from either side. Asked if Gora was in their custody, he denied arresting him. “We have not detained or arrested anyone. Yes, our vehicle picked him up to diffuse situation but we did not arrest or detain him. It was a clash within the same party. We haven’t received any application yet for FIR registration,” he said.

Meanwhile sources said that Dakha DSP Gurbans Singh Bains was mediating between two groups for a compromise.