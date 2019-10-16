Punjab bypolls: BSP’s absence likely to boost Congress chances in Mukerian

In Mukerian Assembly segment, the Congress party seems to have an upper hand thanks to the BSP, which is missing from the ground for the first time in this election ever since the party came into existence in April, 1984.

The BSP started contesting from here in 1992 and this bypoll would have been its seventh contest in Mukerian. The BSP has a sizable vote bank in this constituency and in the past six Assembly elections between 1992 to 2017 and recently held Lok Sabha election (Mukerian is part of Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat) in May 2019, it has never missed an electoral contest from here.

Advertising

Experts said that the party’s vote share may be transferred to other parties and major share may go the ruling Congress party, which also has a good hold on the Dalit votes here. However, the BSP has fielded its candidate for Phagwara bypoll. The party claims that it wanted to focus on just one seat during the bypoll, said party sources.

Going by the records of the party in the past elections, BSP candidates scored 11,241 votes (18.33%) of the total polled votes in the first election from here in 1992. In 1997 election, party scored 8,628 (8.76%) votes, 6890 (7.3%) votes in 2002. It got 4,912 (4.29%) in 2007, 6,325 (5.1%) in 2012 and 2718 (2.02%) in 2017. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections too the party got 7720 votes from here.

“The dedicated BSP voters always vote for their party but when party is missing from the ground then the second choice they always see in the Congress party,” said a local BSP leader in Mukerian requesting anonymity.

Mukerian is a part of Doaba region, which has 38 per cent Dalit votes and Doaba has always been a Congress stronghold in the past several elections due to large presence of Dalit voters here, said experts.

In Assembly elections even the shifting off of a couple of thousand votes in favour of any party makes a huge difference, said the BSP leader. Apart from this, Mukerian Assembly seat is mainly a Hindu community dominated seat where 78.96 per cent voters(according to 2011 census) are Hindus, including the Dalit community (around 20 per cent). The constituency has 17.1 per cent Sikh voters, 2.04 per cent Chirstian voters, 1.4 per cent Muslim votes.

Advertising

The constituency has around 86 per cent literacy with 90 per cent among women and 82 per cent among men.

Though in recently concluded Lok Sabha election in Hoshiarpur, BJP quite ahead from Congress party in this Assembly segment as BJP’s Som Parkash got 74,913 votes from here and Congress candidate, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, a sitting MLA from Chabbewal Assembly constituency in Hoshiarpur, got only 37,207 votes.

“In Assembly elections the circumstances are different from the Lok Sabha election because in state election people prefer to choose the candidate of the ruling party as it helps in getting funds for development purpose,” said a local resident, Naveen Singh Chohan, a resident of Talwara.

Congress MLA from Tanda Urmur, Sangat Singh Giljian, who is the election incharge of this constituency, said that the people of all communities are living in this constituency and they are getting support from each and every community.